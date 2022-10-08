Live with Kelly and Ryan has announced their special guests for the week of October 10th. Among the guests joining for a virtual or on location appearance are iconic actors and lifestyle experts. This week will also feature “Live’s Common Cents Finance Week,” a series of segments dedicated to the best money-saving tips and tricks!

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s nationally syndicated, long running morning talk show Live with Kelly and Ryan for the latest in entertainment news and current events.

Live with Kelly and Ryan Guests for the Week of October 10th-14th:

Monday, October 10 Henrik Lundqvist Michael Consuelos ( Let’s Get Physical ) “Common Cents Finance Week:” Chef Dan Souza (Grocery store savings)

Tuesday, October 11 – Guest Co-Host: Mark Consuelos Geena Davis ( Dying of Politeness ) Kaitlyn Dever “Common Cents Finance Week:” More bang-for-your-buck

Wednesday, October 12 Marlon Wayans ( The Curse of Bridge Hollow ) John Stamos ( Big Shot ) “Common Cents Finance Week:” Farnoosh Torabi (Saving strategies to combat inflation)

Thursday, October 13 Noah Centineo ( Black Adam ) Charlie Puth “Common Cents Finance Week”

Friday, October 14 Dwayne Johnson ( Black Adam ) “Common Cents Finance Week:” The Fiscal Firecrackers (Home buying and real estate investments)



