Marvel Shares Slate of Upcoming Comic Events at New York Comic Con

Marvel shared an impressive slate of upcoming comic events today during their Next big Thing panel at New York Comic Con.

Avengers Assemble

Visionary writer Jason Aaron brings his nearly five year run on “Avengers” to an incredible end. Joined by artists Bryan Hitch, Javier Garrón, and Aaron Kuder, Aaron will tie together his work on “Avengers,” “Avengers Forever,” and the “Avengers of 1,000,000 BC” in a Multiverse-spanning saga that sees the Avengers go to war against an unprecedented army of villains and prove why they’re the Mightiest Heroes of All Earths!

Dark Web

The two spurned clones of the Marvel Universe, Madelyne Pryor and Ben Reilly, team up as Goblin Queen and Chasm to unleash their revenge in this Spider-Man and X-Men crossover that pays off decades of comic book storytelling! The dramatic event will fan the flames of the classic “Inferno” crossover and impact Spider-Man, the X-Men, Venom, Ms. Marvel

Sins of Sinister

Mister Sinister’s devious machinations yield the darkest Marvel Comics future to date in this universe-melting X-Men event. “Immortal X-Men,” “X-Men Red,” and “ Legion

Captain America: Cold War

Currently sharing the mantle of Captain America, Steve Rogers and Sam Wilson’s current adventures collide in this crossover between “Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty” and “Captain America: Symbol of Truth.” A pivotal chapter in the 80-year history of Captain America, this espionage-fueled action thriller will be a culmination of various plot threads in this acclaimed new era including the rise of the Outer Circle, Nomad’s return, the brewing conflict with Wakanda and White Wolf, and Bucky’s new persona and mission…

Guardians of the Galaxy

Not featured on the timeline, a new “Guardians of the Galaxy” series is coming in Spring 2023 as well.

How do you rebuild a family? As revealed at the Marvel Comics: Next Big Thing panel during New York Comic Con, a new Guardians of the Galaxy comic book series will launch in Spring 2023. Stay tuned in the months ahead for more info!

Summer of Symbiotes

Sun’s out, tongue’s out! Spinning out of titles like “Venom,” “Carnage,” and “Red Goblin” comes a slew of new symbiotic stories. Get ready for the return of old faces, the debut of new symbiote heroes, and exciting shifts for iconic symbiote stars. It’s a season of symbiote insanity!

Fall of X