Marvel Voices will be expanding in 2023 with more Marvel Voices podcast seasons with Marvel’s Voices: Wakanda Forever coming February 2023. This was announced at Marvel's Voices: The World Outside Your Window panel at New York Comic Con.

What’s Happening:

Announced today at New York Comic Con, the Marvel’s Voices anthology series returns in February 2023 with Marvel’s Voices: Wakanda Forever .

. The special one-shot arrives just in time to celebrate Black History Month and puts the spotlight on iconic heroes of Wakanda.

Black Panther, Shuri, Okoye, and more star in all-new stories by an incredible lineup of both fan-favorite creators and talent fresh to the Marvel Universe. Join them as they grow the inimitable world of Wakanda in these tales of myth, adventure, strife, and more! Creative teams for the book will be announced soon.

The Marvel Universe is known for creating stories that reflect “the world outside your window.”

For the past five years, Marvel's Voices has worked to not only give a behind-the-page look at the creators of those stories but highlight the richness that makes up the Marvel Universe.

Today, for the first time, Marvel brought that to New York Comic Con.

The first-ever NYCC Marvel’s Voices panel was hosted by writer, editor, and podcast host Angélique Roché who was joined by Eve L. Ewing ( Monica Rambeau: Photon ), John Jennings ( My Super Hero is Black ), Danny Lore ( Crypt of Shadows ), Steve Orlando ( Marauders ), Cody Ziglar ( Miles Morales: Spider-Man ), and Marvel’s Voices Editor Sarah Brunstad.

), John Jennings ( ), Danny Lore ( ), Steve Orlando ( ), Cody Ziglar ( ), and Editor Sarah Brunstad. Beyond the comics, fans can continue to follow Marvel’s Voices in 2023 with the ongoing Marvel’s Voices Walmart Artist Series, more Marvel’s Voices podcast seasons, weekly Marvel Unlimited’s Infinity Comics, licensed books, variant cover art programs, and so much more. Stay tuned for more exciting Marvel’s Voices news! For more information, visit Marvel.com

What They’re Saying: