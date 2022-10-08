Disney Dreamlight Valley shared on their Twitter page that the famous Walt & Mickey Partners Statue is coming to Dreamlight Valley.
What’s Happening:
- Disney Dreamlight Valley shared a post on their Twitter page that announced some exciting news.
- The post read: “Remember the August Community Challenge? For the second Goal, we’re excited to share the famous Walt & Mickey Partners Statue is coming to Dreamlight Valley! While this is only the concept art, once this item is completed, every player will find a copy of it in their inbox!”
About Disney Dreamlight Valley: (according to the website)
- Disney Dreamlight Valley is a hybrid between a life-sim and an adventure game rich with quests, exploration, and engaging activities featuring Disney and Pixar friends, both old and new.
- Once an idyllic land, Dreamlight Valley was a place where Disney and Pixar characters lived in harmony—until the Forgetting. Night Thorns grew across the land and severed the wonderful memories tied to this magical place. With nowhere else to go, the hopeless inhabitants of Dreamlight Valley retreated behind locked doors in the Dream Castle.
- Now it’s up to you to discover the stories of this world and bring the magic back to Dreamlight Valley!
- Disney Dreamlight Valley is now available in Early Access for players who purchase a Founder’s Pack Edition or have an Xbox Game Pass membership ahead of the game's free-to-play launch in 2023.