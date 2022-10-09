Highlights From Lucasfilm Publishing Panel at New York Comic Con

There was lots of exciting information coming through from the Lucasfilm Publishing Panel at New York Comic Con. Starwars.com gave us the latest on the exciting announcements.

What’s Happening:

Meet Iskat, a ruthless Inquisitor, in Delilah S. Dawson’s Rise of the Red Blade novel.

will tell the story of Iskat, a Jedi survivor of Order 66 that turns to the dark side, joining the Inquisitors with the hope of uncovering the truth about her past. Rise of the Red Blade will arrive in 2023.

Sana Starros will star (pun intended!) in her own Marvel mini-series.

The fan-favorite rogue steps out in her first solo comic, written by Justina Ireland and coming in February 2023.

New Star Wars: Revelations covers and interiors revealed.

New covers were revealed at NYCC, including variants by Peach Momoko, Bryan Hitch and Alex Sinclair, Jim Cheung, and Caspar Wijngaard, all featuring different characters. Time to make room in the long box.

Vader versus Valance and more from Marvel’s February 2023 Star Wars comics.

The panel revealed three covers for Marvel Star Wars comics landing in February, including Ema Lupacchino’s illustration for Doctor Aphra #29, featuring a very-much-possessed-by-the-Spark-Eternal Chelli Aphra, and Phil Noto’s movie-poster like image for Han Solo & Chewbacca #9. Both powerful works, but we’re especially intrigued Giuseppe Camuncoli’s cover for Bounty Hunters #31.

We got a peek inside Star Wars: The High Republic: Chronicles of the Jedi.

Star Wars: The High Republic looks to be rewarding for current readers as well as a good jumping-on point.

This features beautiful new artwork written by Cole Horton, spreads shown in the panel discussing the Republic Fair, the High Council, and character studies by Ario Anindito.

Channel your inner General Grievous: Star Wars: The High Republic: The Lightsaber Collection is on the way.

Coming April 2023, this follow-up to 2020’s Star Wars: The Lightsaber Collection will focus on Jedi weapons of the High Republic era.

An up-close look at a Star Wars musical instrument…handmade by Yoda.

Taken from Kristin Baver’s upcoming Star Wars: 100 Objects, this spread features Yoda’s blissl, a pipe instrument he can be seen wearing in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back.

The intricacies of Star Wars Timelines.