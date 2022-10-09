“Jimmy Kimmel Live” Guest List: Magic Johnson, George Clooney and More to Appear Week of October 10th

This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.

What’s Happening:

  • Every weeknight, comedian Jimmy Kimmel entertains audiences across the nation with his wit and fun take on the world at large.
  • The show features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.
  • This coming week, audiences will enjoy appearances by celebrity actors and a reality show contestant, along with a variety of musical guests.
  • Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 pm ET on ABC.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of October 10th-14th:

  • Monday, October 10
    • Magic Johnson
    • Fortune Feimster (Good Fortune)
    • Musical Guest Wet Leg
  • Tuesday, October 11
    • Jamie Lee Curtis (Halloween Ends)
    • Lucas Bravo (Ticket to Paradise)
    • Musical Guests Midland featuring Jon Pardi
  • Wednesday, October 12
    • Jessica Chastain (The Good Nurse)
    • Maren Morris
    • Musical Guest Maren Morris
  • Thursday, October 13
    • George Clooney and Julia Roberts (Ticket to Paradise)
    • Musical Guest Omar Apollo
  • Friday, October 14
    • TBA

Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 20th season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.