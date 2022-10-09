This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of October 10th-14th:
- Monday, October 10
- Magic Johnson
- Fortune Feimster (Good Fortune)
- Musical Guest Wet Leg
- Tuesday, October 11
- Jamie Lee Curtis (Halloween Ends)
- Lucas Bravo (Ticket to Paradise)
- Musical Guests Midland featuring Jon Pardi
- Wednesday, October 12
- Jessica Chastain (The Good Nurse)
- Maren Morris
- Musical Guest Maren Morris
- Thursday, October 13
- George Clooney and Julia Roberts (Ticket to Paradise)
- Musical Guest Omar Apollo
- Friday, October 14
- TBA
