New Marvel Infinity Comics Revealed at New York Comic Con

During today’s “Women of Marvel” panel at New York Comic Con, Marvel editor Ellie Pyle shared some exciting news regarding some upcoming Infinity Comics. Five new Infinity Comics were announced today with two of them releasing tomorrow.

T.E.S.T. Kitchen Infinity Comic #3

Marvel's culinary crossover returns tomorrow with an all-new issue from Chef Paul Eschbach and artist E.J. Su.

This time Chef Anna Ameyama is tasked by Tony Stark to make a scrumptious Birthday Dinner for Janet Van Dyne, AKA the Wasp. And, it will be a recipe that all fellow Avengers will love!

“T.E.S.T. Kitchen Infinity Comic #3″ will release tomorrow (October 10).

And Just in time for trick-or-treating, expect the “T.E.S.T. Kitchen Halloween Special” on October 31 too with an all-new recipe. (Hint: don't throw out your pumpkins!)

X-Men Unlimited Infinity Comic #56

An all-new story from “X-Men Unlimited” sees two X-Factor friends in space!

Strong Guy and Madrox set off on an exciting boys night out of decadence, drinking, and debauchery—but when Madrox’s son Davey accidently stows away, Madrox finds himself getting pulled into dad duty and Strong Guy gets dumped with some of Madrox’s dupes in an attempt to keep the peace. But when those dupes start going rogue, Madrox, Davey and Strong Guy find themselves entangled in intergalactic drama as they attempt to clear their names and keep themselves out of jail!

“X-Men Unlimited Infinity Comic #56″ comes from writer/artist Jason Loo and colorist Antonio Fabela and will release tomorrow (October 10).

Avengers Unlimited Infinity Comic #15

New story from the weekly anthology series starring Earth’s Mightiest Heroes! A surprise A-list Avenger stars in two-parter “Righteous Revenge.” In Madripoor, Mister X remains the king of pit fighters. But today he will face an unexpected challenger…

“Avengers Unlimited Infinity Comic #15″ comes from writer Jim Zub, artist Enid Balam, and colorist Carlos Lopez and releases on October 11.

Marvel’s Voices: Nova Infinity Comic #20

Nova: Sam Alexander blasts into the spotlight in a six-part story arc from the anthology series celebrating the world outside your window! A casual cruise through space takes a wild turn as Nova and Viv Vision investigate a stalled out space craft—only to get dragged into a cosmic battle of identity, choice, and integrity! Whether they’re defending new friends or old ones—Nova and Viv aren’t about to give up without a fight.

“Marvel’s Voices: Nova Infinity Comic #20″ Comes rom writer Terry Blas, artist Bruno Oliveira, and colorist Cris Peters and releases on October 12.

Love Unlimited: X Loves of Wolverine Infinity Comic #19