Disney's All-Star Sports Resort is going through a refurbishment and we have photos of how the progress is going.

What's Happening:

We have some photos of the progress in the front lobby of the refurbishment of Disney's All-Star Sports Resort.

Although there are still walls up, you can see the front desk and its locker design.

About Disney's All-Star Sports Resort: (According to the Walt Disney World website)

Get in the game at this Resort hotel that salutes the world of competitive sports, including baseball, basketball, football, surfing and tennis. Go the distance and don’t be afraid to celebrate your inner fan amid sporty décor starring some of your favorite Disney characters.

Pool with Surfboard Motif:

Giant-sized surfboards line this sprawling pool area perfect for catching some rays or taking a dip. For the little ones, a kiddie pool is located nearby.

Grand Slam Pool, an additional pool shaped like a baseball diamond, features a Goofy fountain that squirts water at swimmers.

End Zone Food Court:

Sack your hunger with a winning line-up of burgers, pizza and pasta—all while TVs showcase popular Disney cartoons and sporting events amid ample indoor seating.