Disney x Vans Collection Bring More Casual and Cool WDW 50 Styles to shopDisney

2022 has delivered a lot of fun merchandise collections to Disney Parks and shopDisney including the casual, slightly retro and totally cool Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Collection by Vans. Now more items from the collection have popped up on shopDisney including shirts, shoes and yes, a bucket hat!

Disney has teamed up with Vans to bring fans a comfortable everyday collection of apparel and shoes that proudly represent both brands.

Fans might recognize some of these styles from their original debut at the Walt Disney World Resort where we spotted select pieces at Magic Kingdom Disney Springs

Fortunately, now that the collection is available online, even more fans can get in on the fun right at home.

The collection features shirts, hoodies, cinch sacks, hats and shoes in solid white, navy blue, and a “button” pattern that showcases not just Mickey Mouse, but his best pals too!

As mentioned, brands are clearly represented with Disney’s popular Walt Disney World logos and font and Vans featured on tags and select items with their “Off the Wall” catchphrase.

Guests will find the latest styles on shopDisney

Links to the individual items can be found below.

Disney x Vans Buttons Collection

Pay tribute to Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Goofy and the Vacation Kingdom of the World, Walt Disney Disney! Each colorful “button” features a Disney friend along with the name of the Resort.

Walt Disney World Retro ''Badge'' T-Shirt for Adults by Vans

Mickey Mouse and Friends Button Cinch Bag by Vans – Walt Disney World

Mickey Mouse and Friends Sneakers for Adults by Vans – Walt Disney World

Adult sizes 5-12

Mickey Mouse and Friends Bucket Hat for Adults by Vans

Disney x Vans – Blue and White

Commemorate the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World with these fantastic styles that feature a crisp white and blue color palette. Of course Mickey Mouse also stars on the series standing in front of Cinderella Castle.

Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary T-Shirt for Kids by Vans – White

Mickey Mouse Sneakers for Kids by Vans – Walt Disney World

Kids sizes 11-3

Mickey Mouse Sneakers for Adults by Vans – Walt Disney World

Adult sizes 5-12

Disney x Vans – Navy

For a darker color scheme, the WDW 50 series also brings the classic design to a navy blue background accented with the same light blue and yellow orange detailing of the above offerings. There’s also a cinch sack featuring the classic “Magic Kingdom” logo with Mickey and all his friends.

Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary T-Shirt for Adults by Vans

Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Pullover Hoodie for Adults by Vans

Mickey Mouse and Friends Cinch Bag by Vans – Walt Disney World

Mickey Mouse and Friends T-Shirt for Adults by Vans – Walt Disney World

Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Baseball Cap for Adults by Vans