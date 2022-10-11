Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Announces New Attraction – Serengeti Flyer

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay has revealed their newest attraction, set to open next Spring, and it will take guests to new heights above the park’s Serengeti Plain aboard the new Serengeti Flyer!

What’s Happening:

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay today announced Serengeti Flyer as the park’s all-new 2023 attraction. Serengeti Flyer will be the world’s tallest and fastest ride of its kind, a screamin’ swing, upon opening in spring 2023.

With each swing, riders will soar higher and higher above Busch Gardens Tampa Bay’s expansive 65-acre Serengeti Plain while experiencing multiple negative-G moments before plunging back toward the Earth. Serengeti Flyer will feature twin dueling arms that soar progressively higher reaching speeds of 68 mph and a maximum height of 135 feet at the ride’s peak. Guests will be seated back-to-back in rows of 10 across two gondolas, allowing for 40 guests to experience the ride at once.

Serengeti Flyer will feature a 48″ height requirement, allowing for younger thrill seekers to experience the rush of Serengeti Flyer.

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay annual pass members will be among the first to experience the new attraction upon opening in spring 2023.

Enjoy the breathtaking thrill of Serengeti Flyer all year long with a Busch Gardens Tampa Bay annual pass or 2023 fun card. Starting as low as $14 per month with exclusive pass member benefits valued at over $400, a Busch Gardens Tampa Bay annual pass is the best way to experience this all-new attraction

What They’re Saying: