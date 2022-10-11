“Idina Menzel: Which Way to the Stage?” Documentary Coming to Disney+ December 9th

Get to know the voice of Elsa from Frozen in Idina Menzel: Which Way to the Stage?, a documentary film heading to Disney+ on December 9th.

What’s Happening:

Disney Legend Idina Menzel Idina Menzel: Which Way to the Stage?

The news was first shared by The Hollywood Reporter .

. Idina Menzel: Which Way to the Stage? follows the star’s life and career, chronicling her upbringing, Broadway highlights, Tony wins, and being a single working mother.

follows the star’s life and career, chronicling her upbringing, Broadway highlights, Tony wins, and being a single working mother. Framed around the achievement of a lifelong dream – headlining a concert at Madison Square Garden – the film will include live performances from some of Idina Menzel’s most memorable Broadway roles in Rent and Wicked , plus interviews with her family, friends, co-stars, and creative partners.

and , plus interviews with her family, friends, co-stars, and creative partners. Disney Branded Television and Ideal Partners are creating the film for Disney+, which will be directed by Anne McCabe and produced by Rachel Cohen and Jana Edelbaum.

What They’re Saying:

Idina Menzel: “We made this documentary to show firsthand how important it is to pursue your passions and lean on those around you in times of hardship. This documentary was a joy to make, and I hope it resonates with my fans and new audiences alike who find themselves balancing motherhood, work and marriage while chasing their own dreams and inspires others to keep pushing forward.”