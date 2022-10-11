Marvel Studios Releases New “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Featurette and 12 Character Posters

Excitement for Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever continues to build with the release of a new featurette and 12 new character posters.
What’s Happening:
- Marvel has released a new behind-the-scenes featurette from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever titled “Return to Wakanda.”
- The video, embedded below, contains interviews with director Ryan Coogler and stars Angela Bassett, Winston Duke, Lupita Nyong’o, Letitia Wright, Tenoch Huerta, and Danai Gurira.
- “Return to Wakanda” features conversations about continuing the series with Chadwick Boseman and the introduction of Namor and the underwater city of Talocan.
- In addition, Marvel released 12 new character posters on Twitter, along with a new hashflag icon for each. Check out the poster gallery after watching the new featurette “Return to Wakanda.”
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is coming exclusively to theaters on November 11th. Tickets are now available for pre-order.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Character Poster Gallery:
Shuri – Letitia Wright
Queen Ramonda – Angela Bassett
Nakia – Lupita Nyong'o
Okoye – Danai Gurira
Aneka – Michaela Coel
Ayo – Florence Kasumba
M’Baku – Winston Duke
Everett Ross – Martin Freeman
Riri Williams – Dominique Thorne
Namor – Tenoch Huerta
Namora – Mabel Cadena
Attuma – Alex Livinalli
See the new hashflags in action on Twitter.