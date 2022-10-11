Marvel Studios Releases New “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Featurette and 12 Character Posters

Excitement for Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever continues to build with the release of a new featurette and 12 new character posters.

What’s Happening:

Marvel has released a new behind-the-scenes featurette from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever titled “Return to Wakanda.”

titled “Return to Wakanda.” The video, embedded below, contains interviews with director Ryan Coogler and stars Angela Bassett, Winston Duke, Lupita Nyong’o, Letitia Wright, Tenoch Huerta, and Danai Gurira.

“Return to Wakanda” features conversations about continuing the series with Chadwick Boseman and the introduction of Namor and the underwater city of Talocan.

In addition, Marvel released 12 new character posters on Twitter

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is coming exclusively to theaters on November 11th. Tickets are now available for pre-order

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Character Poster Gallery:

Shuri – Letitia Wright

Queen Ramonda – Angela Bassett

Nakia – Lupita Nyong'o

Okoye – Danai Gurira

Aneka – Michaela Coel

Ayo – Florence Kasumba

M’Baku – Winston Duke

Everett Ross – Martin Freeman

Riri Williams – Dominique Thorne

Namor – Tenoch Huerta

Namora – Mabel Cadena

Attuma – Alex Livinalli

