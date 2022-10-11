Marvel Studios Releases New “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Featurette and 12 Character Posters

by |
Tags: , , , , ,

Excitement for Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever continues to build with the release of a new featurette and 12 new character posters.

(Marvel Studios)

(Marvel Studios)

What’s Happening:

  • Marvel has released a new behind-the-scenes featurette from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever titled “Return to Wakanda.”
  • The video, embedded below, contains interviews with director Ryan Coogler and stars Angela Bassett, Winston Duke, Lupita Nyong’o, Letitia Wright, Tenoch Huerta, and Danai Gurira.
  • “Return to Wakanda” features conversations about continuing the series with Chadwick Boseman and the introduction of Namor and the underwater city of Talocan.
  • In addition, Marvel released 12 new character posters on Twitter, along with a new hashflag icon for each. Check out the poster gallery after watching the new featurette “Return to Wakanda.”
  • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is coming exclusively to theaters on November 11th. Tickets are now available for pre-order.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Character Poster Gallery:

Shuri –         Letitia Wright

(Marvel Studios)

(Marvel Studios)

Queen Ramonda – Angela Bassett

(Marvel Studios)

(Marvel Studios)

Nakia – Lupita Nyong'o

(Marvel Studios)

(Marvel Studios)

Okoye – Danai Gurira

(Marvel Studios)

(Marvel Studios)

Aneka – Michaela Coel

(Marvel Studios)

(Marvel Studios)

Ayo – Florence Kasumba

(Marvel Studios)

(Marvel Studios)

M’Baku – Winston Duke

(Marvel Studios)

(Marvel Studios)

Everett Ross – Martin Freeman

(Marvel Studios)

(Marvel Studios)

Riri Williams – Dominique Thorne

(Marvel Studios)

(Marvel Studios)

Namor – Tenoch Huerta

(Marvel Studios)

(Marvel Studios)

Namora – Mabel Cadena

(Marvel Studios)

(Marvel Studios)

Attuma – Alex Livinalli

(Marvel Studios)

(Marvel Studios)

See the new hashflags in action on Twitter.