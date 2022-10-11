Walt Disney World Resorts Introduce New Plates and Drinks

As we get closer to the holidays at Walt Disney World, more guests will be arriving at the hotels of the resort, and their culinary teams have created some new plates and drinks for all to enjoy!

What’s Happening:

Walt Disney World has revealed new menu items coming to various dining locations throughout the resorts of the Florida destination.

At Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, Enchanted Rose Beauty and the Beast-inspired lounge is expanding its menu with some elegant yet whimsical offerings, including a charcuterie board, artisanal cheese selection, and hummus with tapenade, smoked paprika, and grilled pita bread. There are some stand-outs among these offerings. The Smoked Trout and Crab Dip features salmon roe, chive oil, and sesame seed lavosh combined into a beautiful and tasty dish.

If you like Caviar or have always wanted to try it, this version includes Siberian caviar, an egg yolk spread, crème fraiche, caper berries and brioche. Lastly, the Seasonal Flatbread is deliciously topped with artichoke, fig, ricotta, roasted garlic, and watercress. Just look at how good these dishes look!

At Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside, you’ll find Boatwright’s Dining Hall and starting today you’ll get a taste of a refreshing expansion that incorporates more authentic Cajun and Southern flavors to the menu

For an entrée, the Lowcountry Seafood Boil is a classic filled with shrimp, mussels, and Andouille sausage with corn on the cob and potatoes simmered in a spicy Cajun broth. It’s served with a tasty, toasted baguette to finish it off. The slow-roasted Blackened Prime Rib is perfectly topped with Cajun butter and served with classic mashed potatoes and seasonal vegetables.

If all of these flavors have your mouth watering, you will want to be sure to order the Taste of the Bayou, the chef’s all-you-care-to-enjoy platter with hickory-smoked pork ribs, crispy Cajun chicken, smoked sausage, barbecued beef brisket, mashed potatoes, mac & cheese, roasted corn with Cajun butter, and seasonal vegetables!

For a plant-based offering, try the Harvest Red Beans and Rice. This dish features red beans simmered with plant-based sausage, peppers, onions, and celery served over rice along with cornbread.

For dessert, you can choose between the Southern Cheesecake, a classic vanilla cheesecake with a bourbon-caramel sauce garnished with pecan-praline brittle, the plant-based Peach-Blackberry Cobbler, a classic peach and blackberry cobbler topped with blackberry sorbet, or the Mississippi Mud Crème Brûlée, a milk chocolate crème brûlée with a sablé breton cookie and fresh fruit.

For the little ones, the Row Row Oar Your Boat Sundae or Cookies and Milk featuring two house-made chocolate chip cookies.

A new cocktail is also featured, the Big Easy Whisky Sour. This adult beverage combines Maker’s Mark Bourbon, lemon juice, and pure cane sugar with a float of Fess Parker Big Easy Red Blend.

This resort is also home to the River Roost Lounge. Beginning today, they will be offering a new plant-based dish and a signature libation. The Spin

At Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter, starting today Scat Cat’s Club will be introducing a plant-based offering – The Sassy Sassagoula Sliders. This trio features BBQ jackfruit with slaw and fried pickles, fried green tomatoes with giardiniera and pepper jelly, and lastly a “fish” cake with spicy rémoulade and arugula.

At Disney’s Riviera Resort, the menu is expanding with flavors of the Riviera from French and Italian influences at Bar Riva. The new Burrata Salad is perfect for those cheese lovers, with heirloom tomatoes, fresh pesto, and focaccia bread. If you’re feeling a fish dish, the Salmon with Orzo is the one for you. This plate serves up a perfectly seared salmon with Pomodroccio tapenade and lemon orzo. The Mushroom Arancini will leave you wanting more with risotto, mushroom, cheese, and truffle – yes, truffle – served with a house-made marinara!

Give your meal the proper finish with a dessert that you won’t be able to get enough of. The Molten Chocolate Cake is a new edition that you’ll be thankful you tried. This warm chocolate cake with a molten center is topped with a raspberry sauce and fresh raspberries – delicious.

Lastly, the Riviera also has a new signature sweet the Riviera bakery team has been hard at work developing. The Riviera Signature Cookie masterfully bakes together semi-sweet chocolate chips, ground oats, California walnuts, toasted pistachios, dried cherries, and flake sea salt. You can pick up this treat from Primo Piatto.

At Disney’s BoardWalk Inn, the Belle Vue Lounge is enhancing its offerings with signature cocktails and zero proofs. The Orange Blossom Manhattan makes its debut at the resort. A holiday fan favorite, this beverage fits nicely within the year-round ambiance of Belle Vue Lounge. If light and refreshing is what you need, stop by to enjoy the Sparkling Hibiscus featuring Sorel Hibiscus Liqueur and sparkling grapefruit. Guests of all ages will be able to enjoy the Agave Garden, a zero-proof offering which features Lyre’s Agave Reserve and passionfruit green tea.