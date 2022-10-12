Entertainment Earth Hosting Limited Time Buy One Get One 50% Off Sale on In-Stock Funko Items

It’s time to fill your display case with more Funko Pop! figures and Entertainment Earth has dozens of great options to choose from. What’s even better is they’re hosting a Buy One Get One 50% off sale on in-stock Funko collectibles!
What’s Happening:
- Today feels like a great day to go shopping and fortunately, Entertainment Earth has a Funko sale you won’t want to miss.
- Now through October 25th guests purchasing qualifying Funko items can enjoy great savings on a variety of in-stock Funko products. Best of all this offer applies to:
- Entertainment Earth exclusives
- Plush
- Funko movie moments
- Jumbo Pop!
- And more
- So whether you’re in need of a new collectible or want to get a great gift for your fellow Funko fans, don’t pass up this incredible sale.
- The Buy One, Get One 50% off sale is not combinable with other offers, however, guests can still enjoy Free Super Saver Shipping on orders totalling $39+ (pre tax, U.S. only) with the code FALLFREE22!
- Below are some of our favorite Funko items, and you can check out the entire assortment for yourself on Entertainment Earth. Happy shopping!
Good To Know:
- Order must include at least 2 eligible products. For every 1 eligible item a guest buys at full price, they can receive 1 additional eligible item for 50% off
- The lowest priced item of the 2 will be 50% off
- Not applicable to previously purchased merchandise
- This offer cannot be used with any other offer
- Offer may be modified or canceled at any time
Disney Ultimate Princess Cinderella Pop! Vinyl Figure – $14.99
Wall-E and Eve Pop! Vinyl Moment – Entertainment Earth – $29.99
Disney Villains Maleficent Dragon 10-Inch Jumbo Pop! Vinyl Figure – $29.99
Disney Villains Evil Queen on Throne Deluxe Pop! Vinyl Figure – $24.99
The Nightmare Before Christmas Zero Blacklight Pop! Plush – $11.99
Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Tree of Life 7-Inch Plush – $10.99
Disney Ultimate Princess Moana Pop! Vinyl Figure – $11.99
The Little Mermaid Ariel Blue Translucent Pop! Vinyl Figure – Entertainment Earth Exclusive – $13.99
Love and Thunder Ravager Thor Pop! Vinyl Figure – Entertainment Earth Exclusive – $13.99
Avengers Loki with Scepter Pop! Vinyl Figure – Entertainment Earth Exclusive – $14.99