Photos – Celebrate Halloween with Gators, Goblins and Ghouls at Gatorland

This Saturday marks the beginning of Gators, Ghosts and Goblins at Gatorland and we were lucky enough to be invited out for a preview today.

Gatorland’s Gators, Ghosts, and Goblins is returning for its fourth year and runs on every Saturday and Sunday for the remainder of October.

Guests can expect to come face-to-face with interactive characters and animal meet-and-greets as well as the Super Skunk Ape.

Super Skunk Ape does a superhero landing. pic.twitter.com/9VOsg9aU7w — LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) October 12, 2022

Guests can also stop by multiple themed areas, like: “Swamp Ghost’s Monster Museum” returns, bigger and badder than ever! Discover the origins of the world’s most infamous monsters and learn what it takes to hunt the creatures of the night! Discover legendary creatures like Nessie, Jersey Devil, Chupacabra, Moth man, and more at Skunk Ape’s Cryptid Kingdom! Can Bubba save the world from an alien invasion? Find out in our newest haunt zone: “Invasion of the Bubba Snatchers!” Then, grab your Lederhosen for Frank & Steins Ooky Kooky Octoberfest featuring live music from “Polkageist,” Gatorland’s own undead polka band.



Guests are also welcome to wear a family-friendly costume to Gators, Ghosts and Goblins and children can even participate in a Children’s Halloween Costume Parade with treat bags for all kids who do.

Guests will find fun shows, specialty vendors, games, candy, and of course, gators.

You can get your tickets to Gators, Ghosts and Goblins at Gatorland now.