Visit Orlando Holding Sweepstakes Awarding Groups of Friends and Family a Trip to Walt Disney World During World’s Most Magical Celebration

Have you and a circle of friends or family ever wanted to getaway to Walt Disney World for the World’s Most Magical Celebration? Well, now a sweepstakes from VisitOrlando is giving some winners that very chance!

What’s Happening:

Calling all best friends, besties, BFFs and squads: Visit Orlando, the official tourism association for Orlando, is launching a special sweepstakes for 12 lucky winners and their three closest friends, family members or travel companions to experience the 50th Anniversary celebration of Walt Disney World Resort before it ends March 31, 2023. Each Magical Getaway includes Theme Park Tickets with Park Hopper option, a $500 value Disney Gift Card, accommodation at a deluxe Disney Resort hotel for a two-night, three-day stay, roundtrip airfare provided by Frontier Airlines, and Orlando International Airport ground transportation to and from Walt Disney World Resort.

To enter for a chance to win, all contestants must complete a short entry form and upload a photo with their favorite family members, inner circle or lifelong best friends showing off their Orlando fandom at VisitOrlando.com/magicalgetaway

One prize package will be awarded each day for 12 days from Visit Orlando starting Tuesday, Dec. 6, each to include:

$250 flight vouchers for travel to Orlando on Frontier Airlines – America’s Greenest Airline for the winner and up to three guests

One standard room (quad occupancy) for a three-day, two-night stay at a deluxe Walt Disney World Resort hotel for the winner and up to three guests (Resort hotel selected by Visit Orlando in its sole discretion) Three-Day Theme Park Tickets with Park Hopper option for winner and up to three guests (park reservations required) (1) $500 value Disney Gift Card for food & beverage and merchandise Visit Orlando Swag Bags Ground Transportation to/from the Orlando International Airport to Walt Disney World Resort for the winner and up to 3 guests For contest rules, restrictions and more information, go to VisitOrlando.com/magicalgetaway The Walt Disney World Resort 50th Anniversary celebration ends March 31, 2023.



What They’re Saying:

Casandra Matej, president and CEO, Visit Orlando: “There’s still time to enjoy the 50th anniversary celebration of the Walt Disney World Resort and experience new attractions, special events, themed anniversary park décor and more. This sweepstakes will give an opportunity for friends and families to create cherished memories in Orlando for this once-in-a-lifetime anniversary event.”