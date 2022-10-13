Sinister Spooks Descend on RSVLTS for the New Disney Villains Collection

It wouldn’t be Halloween without Disney Villains and no one understands that better than RSVLTS (The Roosevelts)! This fall they’re turning their attention to the spooky servants of evil with a three-shirt series featuring characters we love to hate like Jafar and Hades.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

In just a couple of weeks, Disney fans will be celebrating Halloween, and while costumes are tons of fun, not everyone feels like dressing in character…but that doesn’t mean they can’t dress with character!

character! Just in time for the season, RSVLTS has debuted a new collection of shirts (including one ladies style!) themed to some of Disney’s most notorious villains such as: Chernabog, Evil Queen, Ursula and more Jafar Hades



As always, these classic button downs feature incredible color palettes, intricate patterns and a great cast of characters that are as fun to look at as they are to wear.

The Disney Villains collection is available now on the RSVLTS website and RSVLTS app. In addition to the standard unisex cut, the Neon Nightmare design is also available in a Women’s style.

All shirts are traditional button down, made with KUNUFLEX stretch material and come in sizes XS-4XL ($70).

Links to the individual items can be found below.

Neon Nightmare

Disney baddies take center stage on this all black button down that’s infused with brilliant neon blues, greens, purples and pinks. As for the aforementioned villains, Chernabog looms nearby, the Evil Queen has a look that could kill, Ursula just wants your voice, Scar has a score he’d like settled and Hades is the stuff of nightmares! It seems like a few other sinisters souls are lurking here too…can you spot them all?

The Villainous Vizier

What lengths would you go to to become the Sultan? Join Jafar on his scheming journey to power with this red button down that might not guarantee a promotion, but will certainly get you noticed! A black scallop pattern seen in Middle Eastern architecture encases scarabs and Jafar’s smirking face.

Hades Gonna Hate

As Lord of the Underworld Hades had command over the dead, but you don’t need his power to command attention with this killer shirt! The black button down features muted greys and a brilliant blue (we love, love, love it!) to depict Hades, the Fates, some skeletons and even Cerberus—the three headed guard dog!

Did You Know?: