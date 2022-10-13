Walt Disney World Introduces New Yamaha Golf Carts at Golf Courses

Avid Golfers or even those just beginning to hit the links can now enjoy premium Yamaha golf carts as they navigate Disney’s Palm and Disney’s Magnolia golf courses on their next round at the Walt Disney World Resort.

What’s Happening:

Walt Disney World Golf, is looking to improve Guests’ enjoyment as we strive to bring you the very best experiences, which includes our world-class facilities, staff, and equipment, and now, a brand new, premium Yamaha golf cart fleet. The premium Yamaha golf carts are now available to use at Disney's Palm and Disney's Magnolia golf courses. These premium golf carts feature a new suspension system for a comfortable ride, plush, cushioned seats, larger steering wheels, and USB ports to power your mobile devices. The new carts also have Bluetooth speakers built into the GPS system so you’re able to play music from your device.

The carts also feature a new and enhanced Yamatrack GPS system to aid your play on course, and we are providing hand-held sand bottles for use in filling divots on the tee boxes and fairways, in addition to the sand bucket and scoop, traditionally found on the carts.

Yamaha provides an app version of their GPS software, called Yamatrack Player, which aids in tracking your round and other features. The mobile app is available for complimentary download in the Apple App Store and in the Google Play store.

Guests can now book a round of golf at Walt Disney World, playing at Disney's Palm and Disney's Magnolia Golf Courses, to enjoy the opportunity to enhance their experience through these new golf carts as they play through the courses of the "Happiest Place on TURF!"