ABC News “World News Tonight” Anchor David Muir Interviews Former Vice President Mike Pence With This Special Episode Airing November 14th

What’s Happening:
- World News Tonight anchor David Muir will have an exclusive interview with former Vice President Mike Pence.
- For the first time since the January 6th attack on the Capitol, Pence will sit down for his first network interview to discuss his role on that day, his family and his faith, as well as what he reveals in his new autobiography, So Help Me God.
- The exclusive interview will air across ABC News programs and platforms on Monday, November 14th, beginning with ABC’s World News Tonight, and on a special edition of Nightline.
- A special featuring the Pence interview will stream on Hulu.
- So Help Me God set to be released Tuesday, November 15th, is the autobiography of former Vice President Pence, published by Simon & Schuster.