Disney Shares Behind the Scenes Video of the Haunted Mansion Holiday Transformation

If you like seeing behind-the-scenes details of what goes into some of your favorite attractions at Disney, you'll love this TikTok video Disney Parks recently shared.

What's Happening:

Someone commented on their TikTok page wanting to see more behind the scenes of Haunted Mansion Holiday.

They shared a video of the amazing cast members who transformed this incredible attraction.

You can see the video below.

About Haunted Mansion Holiday: (According to the Disneyland website)

Take a tour of the eerie estate’s merry macabre makeover and meet some real holiday spirits.

Pumpkin King Jack Skellington has been busy decorating the Haunted Mansion with frightfully festive touches inspired by Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas .

. Experience thrilling sights and seasonal surprises created by the citizens of Halloween Town. Sally, Oogie Boogie and other Nightmare nasties will be on hand to wish you Season’s Screamings.