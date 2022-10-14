Official Trailer Released for Marvel Snap Available Worldwide October 18th

Marvel Entertainment shared on their YouTube page the new trailer for Marvel Snap. This game will be released worldwide on October 18th.

What's Happening:

  • Get ready for Marvel Snap, a fast and beautiful card battler that has endless gameplay.
  • Check out the official gameplay trailer and download it on October 18th when the game releases worldwide.
  • See the trailer below.

About Marvel Snap: (According to the website)

  • Marvel Snap unleashes the complete Marvel multiverse into a fast-paced, adrenaline-pumping, strategic, card battler.
  • Assemble your team from a limitless dream roster of heroes and villains, collect endless styles of card backs, and experience superpowered play all in just three minutes.