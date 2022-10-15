Actress and TV Host Adamari Lopez Takes Her Daughter on a Dream Vacation Aboard the Disney Wish

Adamari Lopez had a goal and that was to sail with her daughter on Disney Cruise Line's newest ship, the Disney Wish. Disney Parks Blog shared how this dream came true.
What’s Happening:
- When it comes to celebrating Hispanic culture, family is extremely important.
- A great way to spend some quality time with your family is on a Disney cruise.
- This is what Puerto Rican actress and TV host Adamari Lopez did when she and her daughter Alaïa were able to sail aboard the beautiful new Disney Wish.
- "I always dreamed of having a child of my own and my wish came true when I had my beautiful daughter," said Lopez. "This is her first time on a cruise and being able to experience the Disney magic through her eyes has been truly special."
- You can check out the video below from this wonderful mother-daughter adventure at sea.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney Cruise travel planning