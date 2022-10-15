Actress and TV Host Adamari Lopez Takes Her Daughter on a Dream Vacation Aboard the Disney Wish

Adamari Lopez had a goal and that was to sail with her daughter on Disney Cruise Line's newest ship, the Disney Wish. Disney Parks Blog shared how this dream came true.

What’s Happening:

When it comes to celebrating Hispanic culture, family is extremely important.

A great way to spend some quality time with your family is on a Disney cruise.

This is what Puerto Rican actress and TV host Adamari Lopez did when she and her daughter Alaïa were able to sail aboard the beautiful new Disney Wish.

"I always dreamed of having a child of my own and my wish came true when I had my beautiful daughter," said Lopez. "This is her first time on a cruise and being able to experience the Disney magic through her eyes has been truly special."

You can check out the video below from this wonderful mother-daughter adventure at sea.