Arribas Brothers Celebrate 50 Years of Creating Glass Blown Artwork

The Arribas Brothers are celebrating more than 50 years of glass art at Arribas Brothers stores across Walt Disney World Resort. Disney Parks Blog shared all of the details.

What's Happening:

Miguel Arribas has devoted more than 50 years to creating Disney-themed collectibles as glass art at Arribas Brothers stores across Walt Disney World Resort since its opening year.

Originally from Montevideo, Uruguay, Arribas is one of the longest-serving cast members at the Walt Disney World Arribas Brothers locations.

In honor of all of the Hispanic cast members, they want to showcase his career and incredible talent during Hispanic and Latin American Heritage Month.

The Arribas Brothers were discovered by Walt Disney himself at the 1964-65 World’s Fair.

This led to the opening of the first shop at the Disneyland Resort

Fast forward to now, the Arribas Brothers locations are in Disney Parks all over the world.

At Walt Disney World, you can find one of their shops at Disney Springs Magic Kingdom EPCOT

Below, you can see a video of his glassblowing skills in action.