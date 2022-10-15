Hispanic Crew Shares the Deep Roots Created Aboard Disney Cruise Line

There's lots of diversity you will find among the crew on the ships for Disney Cruise Line. A couple of crew members shared with Disney Parks Blog how their Hispanic roots created a bond behind the scenes on the Disney Wish.

What’s Happening:

Lizeth Cuellar Salgado and Erika Del Angel are crew members aboard the Disney Wish and talked about their Mexican pride. Hispanic roots create a bond behind the scenes aboard this beautiful ship.

They spend their days side-by-side on the fourth floor helping guests have a magical vacation.

Lizeth is a guest service manager and Erika is a port adventure manager.

With there being over 70 potential nationalities onboard, crew members have a special connection through culture and traditions.

You can see the video that Disney Cast Life shared on their YouTube page below.