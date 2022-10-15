October 18th is World Okapi Day, and at Disney's Animal Kingdom Lodge they announced the birth of a rare endangered okapi calf named Beni.

What's Happening:

Just in time for World Okapi Day on October 18th, 2022, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge announced the birth of a rare, endangered okapi calf named Beni.

The healthy, male calf was born in July to first-time mom, Olivia, at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge at Walt Disney World

The pair remain in their backstage habitat where they can bond privately.

Beni will make his debut on the Pembe Savanna in the coming months.

This birth is the latest example of how Disney animal care experts work with the Association of Zoos and Aquariums on Species Survival Plans to ensure responsible breeding for endangered species.

All photo credit goes to David Roark.