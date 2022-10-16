Enter to Win a Four Night Disney Cruise With All Entry Proceeds Going to Give Kids the World

You can enter to win a four-night Disney cruise vacation for two from Port Canaveral. All entry proceeds will go to Give Kids the World, which makes wishes come true for critically ill children and their families.

What's Happening:

Enter for the chance to win a four-night Disney Cruise Line vacation for two in a Verandah stateroom, sailing roundtrip from Port Canaveral, Florida provided by Dreams Unlimited Travel.

Click here to enter

Grand Prize Package Includes:

Four-night Disney Cruise Line vacation for two in a Verandah stateroom sailing round trip from Port Canaveral, Florida.

Cruise fare, port charges and taxes for two passengers.

Additional guests can be added for an additional charge based on Disney Cruise Line pricing at time of booking up to maximum stateroom capacity.

Valid for any four-night itinerary sailing from and returning to Port Canaveral, Florida.

Proceeds from this “chance to win” opportunity will make magical wishes come true for critically ill children and their families at Give Kids The World Village.

Cruise must be booked through Dreams Unlimited Travel, Inc and sailing must be completed by 12/31/2023. Subject to Disney Cruise Line availability.

Not valid for Holiday or Peak Season sail dates. Prize DOES NOT INCLUDE airfare, transportation to/from the port, gratuities, shore excursions or onboard charges.

Entry Price:

4-Night Disney Cruise – 1 Entry $10.00

4-Night Disney Cruise – 3 Entries $30.00

4-Night Disney Cruise – 5 Entries $50.00

4-Night Disney Cruise – 10 Entries $100.00

4-Night Disney Cruise – 25 Entries $250.00

4-Night Disney Cruise – 50 Entries $500.00