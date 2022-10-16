St. Augustine Makes the List for the Ten Most Haunted Cities in America

If you are visiting Central Florida and looking for something more to do than just the theme parks, St. Augustine is only a couple hours away. There's lots of history and also was voted one of the ten most haunted cities in America according to Travel and Leisure.

Credit: www.visitstaugustine.com

What's Happening:

  • According to Travel and Leisure, St. Augustine made the list of top 10 most haunted cities in America.
  • They are number four on the list and are the oldest city in the U.S. to have a "residential spirit or two".
  • The St. Augustine Lighthouse & Maritime Museum is one of the city's historic must-do spots. This is supposedly haunted by two girls who drowned there in the 1870s.
  • Guests have reported paranormal experiences at Castle Warden, which was a home built in the 1880s and is now the first permanent Ripley's Believe It or Not! museum, established in 1950.
  • There are also St. Augustine ghost tours, even some that bring EMF meters to track paranormal activity.

Top Ten Haunted Cities:

  • New Orleans, Louisiana
  • Chicago, Illinois
  • Savannah, Georgia
  • St. Augustine, Florida
  • Portland, Oregon
  • Gettysburg, Pennsylvania
  • Washington, D.C.
  • San Francisco, California
  • Salem, Massachusetts
  • San Antonio, Texas