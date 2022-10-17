The Disney Munchlings line has expanded and is now serving three new seasonal treats that bring the wonder and merriment of the holidays to your home.

What if you could enjoy holiday cupcakes, gingerbread and cookies without ever having to worry about the calories or sugar content? You can with Disney Munchiling!

The new line of adorable plush pals that debuted at D23 Expo 2022

These incredible scented plush are shaped like Disney Parks bakery treats and the latest arrivals include: Mickey Mouse Peppermint Bark Cupcake Minnie Mouse Candy Cane Crush Cupcake Stitch Frosted Gingerbread Cookie

So as you prepare to deck the halls and dive into festivities with those near and dear, don’t forget to add some Disney magic to the mix with these lovable, huggable and sweet smelling plush friends.

Mickey Mouse Peppermint Bark Cupcake Disney Munchlings Scented Plush – Baked Treats – Medium 14 1/2''

Minnie Mouse Candy Cane Crush Cupcake Disney Munchlings Scented Plush – Baked Treats – Medium 15 3/4''

Stitch Frosted Gingerbread Cookie Disney Munchlings Scented Plush – Baked Treats – Medium 14''

