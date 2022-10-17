Disney Confirms French Theatrical Release for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

According to Variety, Disney has confirmed that it will release Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in theaters in France on November 9th, despite the country’s strict windowing regulations.

What’s Happening:

Under the current guidelines, which were established by the French government just nine months ago, Disney’s pay-VOD window is set at four months, and subscription-based streaming window at 17 months after films debut in theaters. The only way to bypass those French rules entirely is to forgo a release in cinemas.

Because of these regulations, Disney opted to forgo a theatrical release for their upcoming animated feature Strange World in favor of a launch directly to Disney+

Despite the decision regarding Strange World, Disney has decided to go ahead with a French theatrical release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

What They’re Saying:

“Following the French authorities’ acknowledgement that the Media Chronology needs to be modernized and setting a clear timeline for those discussions, The Walt Disney Company will move forward with a French cinematic release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on 9 November,” said Disney in a statement sent by Variety. “Consequently, the film will not be available to Disney+ subscribers in France until Spring 2024, due to the current windowing framework.”

Disney said again that it believes "the chronology is anti-consumer and puts all studios at increased risk for piracy, which is why the majority of the stakeholders agree that it needs to be completely revised."

Disney said it will “remain actively engaged in the upcoming meetings and we will work closely with the CNC, the Ministry of Culture and the various other stakeholders in order to try and find a quick and equitable solution for all parties.”

They added that until the new windowing regulations are established, it will “continue to make future release decisions on a film-by-film basis.