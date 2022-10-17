“Disney Live in Concert!” Holiday Music Celebration Coming to Hong Kong Disneyland

This Christmas season, the magic and the music will hit a high note at the Hong Kong Disneyland Resort.

What’s Happening:

For three consecutive Fridays and Saturdays from November 25th to December 10th, celebrations at the Castle of Magical Dreams will feature renowned musicians performing three different styles of music respectively at the all-new “Disney Live in Concert!” Holiday Music Celebration, including classical music, jazz and musical.

As incredible music fills Main Street, U.S.A. in the evening, Mickey Mouse and other Disney Friends will infuse extra sparkle on stage alongside many acclaimed musicians.

Special packages that include priority seating for the musical celebration, park tickets, in-park dining, Disney Premier Access and hotel accommodation are available for sale.

Classical Night – November 25th and 26th

Famous Hong Kong music producer Chiu Tsang-Hei, as a guest conductor, will lead the Hong Kong City Pops Orchestra and present guests a gorgeous night of classical music. Mickey Mouse will open the show dressed in his iconic “Sorcerer Mickey” costume. As the music begins, different Disney characters will appear to perform including Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Goofy, Pluto, Snow White

Jazz Medley – December 2nd and 3rd

Well-known Hong Kong guitarist Eugene Pao will combine chords with the soaring vocals of Sherine Wong to recreate Disney classics with jazz elements. Mickey Mouse will also appear in his black suit to take part in a magical medley. The show will continue with Pixar songs, Disney Villain delights and classic Christmas carols. Disney Friends, including Santa Mickey, Minnie Mouse, Goofy, Woody, and Buzz Lightyear, will appear throughout the performance.

Musical – December 9th and 10th

Famous Hong Kong musical performers Crisel Consunji and Jordan Cheng will join four Disney singers to perform beloved Disney songs in musical style. The show will start with Mickey Mouse presenting a brand-new version of "The Greatest Show" and will continue with songs in the theme of love, paying tribute to different Disney Friends including Belle, The Beast, Princess Jasmine, Aladdin

Three package offers starting from HK$610 will be available to purchase on Cathay:

Premium Staycation Package:

One-night hotel accommodation at Disney Explorers Lodge’s Standard Room, with two buffet breakfasts for adults at Disney Explorers Lodge and Hotel parking discount

Two sets of Hong Kong Disneyland 1-Day Tickets (peak day) with Disney Premier Access – 3 Attractions

Access to VIP Area of the “Disney Live in Concert!” Holiday Music Celebration for two guests

Explorer's Club semi buffet (adult/child) and welcome drink for two guests at Explorer’s Club Restaurant in the park

Two Mickey Mouse light-up necklaces and 20% off merchandise discount vouchers

Value-up Package:

One set of Hong Kong Disneyland 1-Day Ticket (peak day) with Disney Premier Access – 3 Attractions

Access to Reserved Area of “Disney Live in Concert!” Holiday Music Celebration for one guest

Explorer's Club semi buffet for (adult/child) and welcome drink for one guest at Explorer’s Club Restaurant in the park

One Mickey Mouse light-up necklace and 20% off merchandise discount voucher

Base Package:

Access to Reserved Area of the “Disney Live in Concert!” Holiday Music Celebration for one guest

Explorer's Club semi buffet (adult/child) and welcome drink for one guest at Explorer’s Club Restaurant in the park

One Mickey Mouse light-up necklace and 20% off merchandise discount voucher

What They’re Saying:

Michael Moriarty, managing director of Hong Kong Disneyland Resort said: “As a premium destination in the region, our resort offers the most magical backdrop for world class performing arts to thrive. Following the success of the orchestral performance with the Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra last year, we’re proud to curate an even more robust musical Christmas experience this season. ‘Disney Live in Concert!’ represents the first of many cultural and performance partnerships with world-class organizations to take our entertainment to a whole new level.”