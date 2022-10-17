Disney+ Acquires International Streaming Rights to BBC Series “Ralph & Katie”

According to Variety, Disney+ has acquired streaming rights to the BBC series Ralph & Katie in Europe (excluding the U.K.), the Middle East and Africa.
What’s Happening:
- Disney+ closed a multi-territorial deal with Keshet International to acquire Ralph & Katie, a new six episode comedy-drama spinoff of The A World.
- The sale forms part of a wider agreement that includes all three seasons of The A Word, the BBC One drama.
- The A Word will be available on Disney+ across the Nordics and Belgium. Launches are also slated for Portugal, Italy, Spain and France from November, then Germany, Austria and Switzerland in the New Year.
- Ralph & Katie will debut in early 2023.
- Co-produced by ITV Studios and Keshet U.K., in association with Tiger Aspect for BBC One, Ralph & Katie is a feel-good comedy-drama set during a first year of marriage.
- The A Word is based on Yellow Peppers, an Israeli series written and created by Keren Margalit for Keshet Broadcasting.
What They’re Saying:
- Keren Shahar, KI’s COO and president of distribution said: “Being part of the team which has helped Keren Margalit’s Yellow Peppers develop from a beautiful family drama in Israel into a returning primetime BBC One drama, that has sold in more than 80 territories and spawned its own spin-off, is incredibly satisfying. We are so thrilled that buyers are as captivated with Leon and Sarah’s performances as we are.”
