Disney+ Acquires International Streaming Rights to BBC Series “Ralph & Katie”

According to Variety, Disney+ has acquired streaming rights to the BBC series Ralph & Katie in Europe (excluding the U.K.), the Middle East and Africa.

What’s Happening:

Disney+ closed a multi-territorial deal with Keshet International to acquire Ralph & Katie , a new six episode comedy-drama spinoff of The A World .

, a new six episode comedy-drama spinoff of . The sale forms part of a wider agreement that includes all three seasons of The A Word , the BBC One drama.

, the BBC One drama. The A Word will be available on Disney+ across the Nordics and Belgium. Launches are also slated for Portugal, Italy, Spain and France from November, then Germany, Austria and Switzerland in the New Year.

will be available on Disney+ across the Nordics and Belgium. Launches are also slated for Portugal, Italy, Spain and France from November, then Germany, Austria and Switzerland in the New Year. Ralph & Katie will debut in early 2023.

will debut in early 2023. Co-produced by ITV Studios and Keshet U.K., in association with Tiger Aspect for BBC One, Ralph & Katie is a feel-good comedy-drama set during a first year of marriage.

is a feel-good comedy-drama set during a first year of marriage. The A Word is based on Yellow Peppers, an Israeli series written and created by Keren Margalit for Keshet Broadcasting.

What They’re Saying:

Keren Shahar, KI’s COO and president of distribution said: “Being part of the team which has helped Keren Margalit’s Yellow Peppers develop from a beautiful family drama in Israel into a returning primetime BBC One drama, that has sold in more than 80 territories and spawned its own spin-off, is incredibly satisfying. We are so thrilled that buyers are as captivated with Leon and Sarah’s performances as we are.”