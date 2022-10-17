Universal Studios Hollywood Releases Latest Episode of “Ride Guys” on TRANSFORMERS: The Ride

The latest episode of Universal’s YouTube series Ride Guys is here, but this time, we’re jumping coasts to Universal Studios Hollywood. Now, didn’t they already cover this attraction you might ask? Well, yes, but we can’t forget that TRANSFORMERS: The Ride first called Universal Studios Hollywood home (well technically, Singapore was first, but I digress).
What’s Happening:
- In this episode of Ride Guys, hosts Dylan and Mike head over to Universal Studios Hollywood to discuss TRANSFORMERS: The Ride.
- From joining forces with Optimus Prime and Bumblebee to keeping the AllSpark safe from the Decepticons, you'll learn the details behind the attraction as well as some information to help you plan your next trip.
- Spot the differences by looking at the previous Ride Guys episode from the Universal Orlando version of TRANSFORMERS: The Ride.
- This series is part of Universal’s Discover Universal hub – a trip-planning site that highlights the “must-dos,” “must-eats,” “must-knows” and “how tos” for a trip to the award-winning destination via innovative storytelling designed with the guest in mind. Complete with dynamic videos, podcasts, planning guides and more, this exciting new platform will showcase all of Universal’s amazing experiences in a way that connects with today’s traveler and the content they like to consume.
- New episodes of Ride Guys premiere monthly on YouTube.
- You can watch the latest episode of Ride Guys below: