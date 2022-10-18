Chiney Ogwumike Strikes Expanded Deal with ESPN

According to Variety, Chiney Ogwumike has struck a new deal with ESPN that will both extend and expand her presence at the network.

What’s Happening:

The 6′ 4″ Los Angeles Sparks forward is gearing up to start calling NBA games for ESPN, adding to her regular presence on NBA Today and NBA Countdown .

and . She has many other duties, including a thriving career in the WNBA, where she was the first overall pick in the 2014 WNBA Draft from Stanford University, and the 2014 WNBA Rookie of the Year and a two-time WNBA All-Star.

Following a knee injury, Ogwumike hosted a radio show for ESPN alongside Mike Golic, Jr. — making her the first Black woman to host a national, daily sports-talk radio show.

What They’re Saying: