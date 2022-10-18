National Geographic Documentary Film “Fire of Love” Coming to Disney+ on November 11th

Discover the story of volcanologists Katia and Maurice Krafft in the National Geographic documentary Fire of Love, which starts streaming November 11th on Disney+.
- Fire of Love originally premiered earlier this year at the Sundance Film Festival, before going on to some select theatrical screenings.
- The film tells the extraordinary love story of intrepid French scientists Katia and Maurice Krafft, who died just as explosively as they lived – capturing the most spectacular imagery ever recorded of their greatest passion: volcanoes.
- Following its Sundance premiere, the film was hailed by Variety as “a spellbinding experience,” and The Hollywood Reporter as “a gorgeously photographed, dreamily constructed portrait.”
- Produced by Shane Boris and Ina Fichman and Executive Produced by Greg Boustead and Jessica Harrop, the Miranda July-narrated film premiered to rave reviews as the Day One selection of the U.S. Documentary Competition.
- The film is a Sandbox Films, Intuitive Pictures & Cottage M production. Fire of Love features an original score by Nicolas Godin, of the band Air, and is edited by Erin Casper and Jocelyne Chaput.
- For more on Fire of Love, check out Alex’s review of the documentary film.
