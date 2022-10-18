Hasbro Kicks Off Week 1 Of “Bring Home The Galaxy” With Retro Series and Black Series Product Reveals

Hasbro is helping kick off the first week of “Bring Home the Galaxy,” with a slew of new action figures and a Black Series electronic helmet! Take a look!

What’s Happening:

Today, Hasbro helped kick off week 1 of Bring Home the Galaxy, a 9-week gift giving celebration that will spotlight and reveal new Star Wars Star Wars: Return of the Jedi in honor of the film’s upcoming 40th anniversary.

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES PHASE II CLONE TROOPER PREMIUM ELECTRONIC HELMET

(HASBRO/Ages 14 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $131.99/Available: Spring 2023) Far superior to battle droids, Clone Troopers formed the backbone of the Republic’s new military that waged war against the forces of the Confederacy of Independent Systems. So Symbolic were they of the times, the galaxy-wide conflict that saw their debut took its name from their ranks: the Clone Wars. STAR WARS fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the biggest battles and missions in the STAR WARS galaxy with this premium roleplay, PHASE II CLONE TROOPER PREMIUM ELECTRONIC HELMET, inspired by the Star Wars: The Clone Wars animated series. Features premium deco, realistic detail, series-inspired design and voice-changing technology so fans and collectors can distort their voice to sound just like a Phase II Clone Trooper. Available for pre-order 10/19 at 1PM ET at Hasbro Pulse and most major retailers. [Requires 3x AAA batteries – not included]

STAR WARS RETRO COLLECTION LUKE SKYWALKER (JEDI KNIGHT)

(HASBRO/Age 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $11.99/Available: Summer 2023) Luke Skywalker was a Tatooine farm boy who rose from humble beginnings to become one of the greatest Jedi the galaxy has ever known. Inspired by the original 1970s Kenner STAR WARS action figures, this STAR WARS: RETRO COLLECTION 3.75-INCH LUKE SKLYWALKER (JEDI KNIGHT) figure is inspired by the character’s appearance in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi in honor of the film’s 40th anniversary. Fans and collectors can display this figure, with multiple points of articulation, in their action figure and vehicle collection. Includes figure and 2 entertainment-inspired accessories. Available for pre-order October 19 at 1pm ET at Hasbro Pulse and most major retailers.

STAR WARS RETRO COLLECTION THE EMPEROR

(HASBRO/Age 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $11.99/Available: Summer 2023) Scheming, powerful, and evil to the core, Emperor Palpatine restored the Sith and destroyed the Jedi Order. Inspired by the original 1970s Kenner STAR WARS action figures, this STAR WARS: RETRO COLLECTION 3.75-INCH THE EMPEROR figure is inspired by the character’s appearance in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi in honor of the film’s 40th anniversary. Fans and collectors can display this figure, with multiple points of articulation, in their action figure and vehicle collection. Includes figure and 1 entertainment-inspired accessory. Available for pre-order October 19 at 1pm ET at Hasbro Pulse and most major retailers.

STAR WARS RETRO COLLECTION HAN SOLO (ENDOR)

(HASBRO/Age 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $11.99/Available: Summer 2023) Han Solo volunteered to lead the mission to destroy the new Death Star’s shield generator on the forest moon of Endor, where he and his strike team encountered Scout Troopers and Ewoks. Inspired by the original 1970s Kenner STAR WARS action figures, this STAR WARS: RETRO COLLECTION 3.75-INCH HAN SOLO (ENDOR) figure is inspired by the character’s appearance in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi in honor of the film’s 40th anniversary. Fans and collectors can display this figure, with multiple points of articulation, in their action figure and vehicle collection. Includes figure and blaster accessory. Available for pre-order October 19th at 1pm ET at Hasbro Pulse and most major retailers.

STAR WARS RETRO COLLECTION LANDO CALRISSIAN (SKIFF GUARD)

(HASBRO/Age 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $11.99/Available: Summer 2023) Lando Calrissian changed from a schemer to a leader. When his old friend Han was held captive by Jabba the Hutt, Lando joined Princess Leia in a mission to rescue him. Inspired by the original 1970s Kenner STAR WARS action figures, this STAR WARS: RETRO COLLECTION 3.75-INCH LANDO CALRISSIAN (SKIFF GUARD) figure is inspired by the character’s appearance in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi in honor of the film’s 40th anniversary. Fans and collectors can display this figure, with multiple points of articulation, in their action figure and vehicle collection. Includes figure and 2 entertainment-inspired accessories. Available for pre-order October 19 at 1pm ET at Hasbro Pulse and most major retailers.

STAR WARS RETRO COLLECTION PRINCESS LEIA (BOUSHH)

(HASBRO/Age 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $11.99/Available: Summer 2023) To break into Jabba the Hutt’s palace and save Han Solo, Princess Leia disguised herself as the late bounty hunter Boushh. Inspired by the original 1970s Kenner STAR WARS action figures, this STAR WARS: RETRO COLLECTION 3.75-INCH PRINCESS LEIA (BOUSHH) figure is inspired by the character’s appearance in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi in honor of the film’s 40th anniversary. Fans and collectors can display this figure, with multiple points of articulation, in their action figure and vehicle collection. Includes figure and 2 entertainment-inspired accessories. Available for pre-order October 19 at 1pm ET at Hasbro Pulse and most major retailers.

STAR WARS RETRO COLLECTION BIKER SCOUT