How Hundreds of Cast Members Celebrated Come Out With Pride This Past Weekend in Downtown Orlando

What's Happening:

This past weekend, the annual Come Out With Pride parade happened in downtown Orlando, and hundreds of Disney cast members participated in this event.

This event brings thousands of local LGBTQIA+ members and allies together each year to celebrate the contributions, cultures, and experiences of the community as well as raise money for organizations making a difference in Central Florida.