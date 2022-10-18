How Hundreds of Cast Members Celebrated Come Out With Pride This Past Weekend in Downtown Orlando

Disney Parks Blog shared how hundreds of cast members participated in the annual Come Out With Pride parade in downtown Orlando this past weekend.
What's Happening:
- This past weekend, the annual Come Out With Pride parade happened in downtown Orlando, and hundreds of Disney cast members participated in this event.
- This event brings thousands of local LGBTQIA+ members and allies together each year to celebrate the contributions, cultures, and experiences of the community as well as raise money for organizations making a difference in Central Florida.
- "Participating in Orlando’s Come Out With Pride parade is our opportunity as cast members to come together and show Disney’s commitment to the LGBTQIA+ community," said Michael Teplansky, Disney PRIDE employee resource group leader. "Disney is a place where all are welcome, and it was amazing celebrating the joining of my fellow cast members, family and allies who represent a rich diversity of backgrounds."
- Walt Disney World Ambassador Raevon Redding shared "I see our cast members creating magic for guests every day. This weekend, each of you created magic FOR ME and so many of our neighbors by sharing your PRIDE. Thank you for continuing to spread that love and acceptance I’ve felt since my first visit to everyone around you–both inside and outside our castle walls."