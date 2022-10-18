New Villain Rabble Supercharges a New Era for “Miles Morales: Spider-Man”

Meet Rabble, debuting in the pages of Cody Ziglar and Federico Vicentini’s new run of Miles Morales: Spider-Man, starting on December 7th.

What’s Happening:

Kicking off in December, Miles Morales: Spider-Man ’s new series will be defined by a dangerous new foe… In this highly-anticipated new run, writer Cody Ziglar and newly christened Marvel

’s new series will be defined by a dangerous new foe… In this highly-anticipated new run, writer Cody Ziglar and newly christened Fans will get their first hints about Rabble in Miles Morales: Spider-Man #1 but will have to wait until January’s Miles Morales: Spider-Man #2 to witness her full fury.

but will have to wait until January’s to witness her full fury. In the meantime, check out her look in two variant covers for Miles Morales: Spider-Man #2, a piece by Jonboy Meyers and a Design Variant Cover by Federico Vicentini. Plus get a glimpse at her brutal takedown of Miles on the main cover of February’s Miles Morales: Spider-Man #3 (above).

For years she’s schemed in the shadows…now Rabble is finally ready to unleash an assault on everything and everyone Miles Morales loves. Don’t miss the first strike in the battle that’s going to shatter Spidey’s Super Hero career when Miles Morales: Spider-Man begins in December.

What They’re Saying: