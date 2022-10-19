Disney Shares Minor Details About Roundup Rodeo BBQ Coming to Disney’s Hollywood Studios

The Disney Parks YouTube account kicked off a new video series titled “Disney Drop-In.” The first installment takes a look at “the Imagineering of food” and shares some small details about the coming Roundup Rodeo BBQ.
- “Disney Drop-In” is a Disney Vacation Club series of unscripted videos filmed in interesting Disney places with equally interesting Disney people.
- In this episode, Disney author, historian and food fanatic Marcy Carriker Smothers tours the top-secret Flavor Lab at Walt Disney World Resort, affectionately known as “the Imagineering of food.”
- Carriker Smothers meets with chef de cuisine, concept development Bobby River Otero to take a look at some of the processes of designing the experience of a Disney restaurant.
- He shares a look at the plates that will be uses in Roundup Rodeo BBQ, which will be coming soon to Toy Story Land in Disney’s Hollywood Studios.
- Check out the video below:
About Roundup Rodeo BBQ:
- A new table service dining location called Roundup Rodeo BBQ will be coming to Toy Story Land.
- The new restaurant will continue the theme of guests shrinking down to the size of a toy and visiting Andy’s backyard.
- Roundup Rodeo BBQ is the result of Andy creating a rodeo arena using some of his prized toys, games, and other play sets. The result is a colorful atmosphere filled with details.
- The restaurant will be an expansion of the land.
- Stepping into the lobby and waiting area, guests experience first-hand what it feels like to be one of Andy’s honorary toys, before progressing into two larger dining room spaces where Andy’s rodeo takes place.
- Here, the rodeo will be in full swing, with western town and train station playsets mixing with surprising, playful details, like some fan-favorite Pixar characters as they’ve never been seen before!
- We currently have no opening date for Roundup Rodeo BBQ.
