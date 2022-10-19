Disney Shares Minor Details About Roundup Rodeo BBQ Coming to Disney’s Hollywood Studios

The Disney Parks YouTube account kicked off a new video series titled “Disney Drop-In.” The first installment takes a look at “the Imagineering of food” and shares some small details about the coming Roundup Rodeo BBQ.

“Disney Drop-In” is a Disney Vacation Club series of unscripted videos filmed in interesting Disney places with equally interesting Disney people.

In this episode, Disney author, historian and food fanatic Marcy Carriker Smothers tours the top-secret Flavor Lab at Walt Disney World

Carriker Smothers meets with chef de cuisine, concept development Bobby River Otero to take a look at some of the processes of designing the experience of a Disney restaurant.

He shares a look at the plates that will be uses in Roundup Rodeo BBQ, which will be coming soon to Toy Story Land in Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Check out the video below:

About Roundup Rodeo BBQ:

A new table service dining location called Roundup Rodeo BBQ will be coming to Toy Story Land.

The new restaurant will continue the theme of guests shrinking down to the size of a toy and visiting Andy’s backyard.

Roundup Rodeo BBQ is the result of Andy creating a rodeo arena using some of his prized toys, games, and other play sets. The result is a colorful atmosphere filled with details.

The restaurant will be an expansion of the land.

Stepping into the lobby and waiting area, guests experience first-hand what it feels like to be one of Andy’s honorary toys, before progressing into two larger dining room spaces where Andy’s rodeo takes place.

Here, the rodeo will be in full swing, with western town and train station playsets mixing with surprising, playful details, like some fan-favorite Pixar characters as they’ve never been seen before!

We currently have no opening date for Roundup Rodeo BBQ.