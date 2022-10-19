Disney Shares Minor Details About Roundup Rodeo BBQ Coming to Disney’s Hollywood Studios

The Disney Parks YouTube account kicked off a new video series titled “Disney Drop-In.” The first installment takes a look at “the Imagineering of food” and shares some small details about the coming Roundup Rodeo BBQ.

  • “Disney Drop-In” is a Disney Vacation Club series of unscripted videos filmed in interesting Disney places with equally interesting Disney people.
  • In this episode, Disney author, historian and food fanatic Marcy Carriker Smothers tours the top-secret Flavor Lab at Walt Disney World Resort, affectionately known as “the Imagineering of food.”
  • Carriker Smothers meets with chef de cuisine, concept development Bobby River Otero to take a look at some of the processes of designing the experience of a Disney restaurant.
  • He shares a look at the plates that will be uses in Roundup Rodeo BBQ, which will be coming soon to Toy Story Land in Disney’s Hollywood Studios.
  • Check out the video below:

About Roundup Rodeo BBQ:

  • A new table service dining location called Roundup Rodeo BBQ will be coming to Toy Story Land.
  • The new restaurant will continue the theme of guests shrinking down to the size of a toy and visiting Andy’s backyard.
  • Roundup Rodeo BBQ is the result of Andy creating a rodeo arena using some of his prized toys, games, and other play sets.  The result is a colorful atmosphere filled with details.
  • The restaurant will be an expansion of the land.
  • Stepping into the lobby and waiting area, guests experience first-hand what it feels like to be one of Andy’s honorary toys, before progressing into two larger dining room spaces where Andy’s rodeo takes place.
  • Here, the rodeo will be in full swing, with western town and train station playsets mixing with surprising, playful details, like some fan-favorite Pixar characters as they’ve never been seen before!
  • We currently have no opening date for Roundup Rodeo BBQ.
