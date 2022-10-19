As the Halloween holiday approaches, the Disney Parks Blog is giving fans 13 incredible ways to celebrate the season with The Nightmare Before Christmas. From home decor to costumes for the whole family, there’s no shortage of delightfully dark merchandise for your fall (and winter!) festivities.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

There are many ways to celebrate the fall season and countdown to Halloween spooks and surprises and no franchise does it better than The Nightmare Before Christmas. Not only does the film deliver all of the Halloween vibes, but it also perfectly leads into the wonder of the christmas season.

This year, the Disney Parks Blog has rounded up a handful of Nightmare Before Christmas essentials—13 to be exact—for the whole family. The assortment spans toys, apparel, lawn decor and even a pet costume. Let's check it out!

Halloween Town Home Goods

Countdown the 13 days to Halloween with the delightful The Nightmare Before Christmas 13 Day Countdown Calendar by Funko.

Looking for somewhere to store all of the trick-or-treat goodies? A Halloween Town City Hall Cookie Jar is perfect for all of your seasonal favorites.

Decorate your yard with a Lighted Jack Skellington Inflatable featuring the scary skeleton man sitting on a jack-o-lantern.

Gifts from Sandy Claws

Beyond Halloween, there’s Christmas and that means presents from Sandy Claws! Gift yourself (or a beloved friend) with the glow in the dark Oogie Boogie Dice Mini Backpack from Her Universe.

For at home fun, stay toasty warm as you enjoy hot beverages in the Jack Skellington Moon Phases Mug or curl up with the Jack Skellington Throw Blanket.

And for all you bookworms out there, dive into a great book with Long Live the Pumpkin Queen that’s all about Sally.

Oogie Boogie’s Outfit Picks

Dress the family spooky threads like The Nightmare Before Christmas Hanna Andersson Pajama Collection that features styles for your whole crew.

Hot Topic will outfit you with a The Nightmare Before Christmas Jack Jumbo Head Hoodie, while sister retailer BoxLunch delivers a terrific Trio of Terror Long Sleeve Tie-Dye T-Shirt.

Then there’s RSVLTS’ “Halloween Town” Shirt that showcases various goings on in the village displayed in beautiful purples, greens and blues.

And now onto costumes! Parents, tweens, and even babies can bring Jack, Sally and Zero to life with a series of The Nightmare Before Christmas Family Costumes making it easy for everyone to get in on the fun.

But wait! Furry family members have options and can stay on theme with the Disney Jack Skellington Dog Costume from Rubie’s Costume Halloween Company.

Happy Halloween!

If you’re looking for more spooky seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our Halloween 2022 tag!