Captain Marvel, Spider-Man and More Power Up the Marvel x Skechers Collection

Marvel’s greatest heroes can now join you all day, every day at home and on the job. Skechers has launched its first collaboration with Marvel to bring the Avengers and Punisher to a collection of work shoes and boots designed for a variety of tasks.

What’s Happening:

Skechers has joined forces with Marvel for the entertainment brand’s first-ever footwear collaboration together.

The limited-edition collection of Skechers Work(r) styles is inspired by the strength of real-life Super Heroes: essential workers.

With designs inspired by iconic Marvel characters, each style in the collection provides an opportunity for fans to represent their favorite heroes including: Spider-Man Captain Marvel Iron Man Avengers Punisher

Prices range from $85.00-$125 shoes are available in Men’s (sizes 7.5-14) and Women’s (sizes 5-11, including half sizes) styles.

What They’re Saying:

Michael Greenberg, president of Skechers: “The term ‘essential workers’ has taken on new and well-deserved meaning in recent years, and their efforts to both keep us healthy and supply us with the goods we need deserve a heartfelt thank you daily. At Skechers, we wanted to honor their dedication with a legendary Marvel shoe collaboration that offers these professionals our signature style, protection and comfort.”

Everyday Super Heroes can get a special boost with the Squad – Captain Marvel, Skechers’ most popular silhouette featuring one of the strongest Avengers.

Coming soon are Avengers styles Uno SR – Assemble in black or baby blue featuring the team logo and the quote “Find Your Power.”

Strong as iron, the Trevork (black or brown) and Trevork II – Armor Out (black) are inspired by Tony Stark himself, with steel safety toe and Iron Man logo on the side heel.

The Squad – Webbey style feature caged design elements with the dependable comfort and safety of Spider-Man’s web – no spidey senses required. The Gatlon – Spidey ST style delivers a black web pattern over a dark red mesh that’s as cool as it is practical.

Frank Castle gets business done in these Wascana – The Punisher boots that are serious and sturdy. Grey and white skulls make up the cloth pattern to these tactical shoes that are up for whatever task you’re performing.