New Studio Show “NBA Crosscourt” Being Added to ESPN+’s Lineup of NBA Coverage

Adding to ESPN’s collection of NBA programming, ESPN+ will premiere NBA Crosscourt, a new studio show streaming twice weekly, exclusively for subscribers, starting October 19.

Hosted by Cassidy Hubbarth and Rosalyn Gold-Onwude, the show will feature trending NBA news, highlights, interviews and more, along with contributions from Israel Gutierrez, Brian Windhorst, Ohm Youngmisuk and other ESPN analysts and reporters.

NBA Crosscourt will stream Wednesdays and Fridays exclusively on ESPN+ and will be shot from ESPN’s Seaport studio as well as the Los Angeles Production Center, making it quite literally a coast-to-coast production.

She has a long history of helping launch new content, including Hoop Streams – ESPN’s innovative digital show leading into high-profile NBA games – and SneakerCenter on ESPN+.

NBA fans can also find more than 200 G League games on ESPN+, in addition to several episodes of DETAIL, the ground-breaking sports analysis program breaking down NBA gameplay, and 10 episodes of Vinces Places, a basketball-centric show in the Places Universe.

What they’re saying: