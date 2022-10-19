According to Deadline, Paul Calderón will be joining the cast of Marvel Studios Disney+ series Ironheart.

Calderón is known for starring in multiple seasons of Amazon’s Bosch for his role as Detective Jimmy Robertson.

Other TV credits include AMC's Fear the Walking Dead, HBO's Boardwalk Empire, CBS' Hostages, NBC's Law & Order, and Miami Vice.

He's known on the big screen as the co-writer of Abel Ferrera's Bad Lieutenant, starring Harvey Keitel, as well as for playing a cop in the 1992 film.

Other credits include Sydney Pollack's The Firm, Quentin Tarantino's Pulp Fiction, James Mangold's Cop Land, Steven Soderbergh's Out of Sight, and Alejandro G. Iñárritu's 21 Grams.

Calderón is an Army veteran and studied acting under the G.I. Bill and then went on to become a founding member of the LAByrinth Theater Company.

Cast:

Dominique Thorne

Anthony Ramos

Shakira Barrera

Manny Montana

Alden Ehrenreich

Regan Aliyah

Rashida “Sheedz” Olayiwola

Shea Couleé

Zoe Terakes