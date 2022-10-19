Paul Calderón Joins the Cast of Marvel Studios’ Disney+ Series “Ironheart”

According to Deadline, Paul Calderón will be joining the cast of Marvel Studios Disney+ series Ironheart.

What’s Happening:

  • Paul Calderón will be joining the cast of Marvel Studios' Disney+ series Ironheart.
  • His role has not been announced at this time.
  • Calderón is known for starring in multiple seasons of Amazon’s Bosch for his role as Detective Jimmy Robertson.
  • Other TV credits include AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead, HBO’s Boardwalk Empire, CBS’ Hostages, NBC’s Law & Order, and Miami Vice.
  • He’s known on the big screen as the co-writer of Abel Ferrera’s Bad Lieutenant, starring Harvey Keitel, as well as for playing a cop in the 1992 film.
  • Other credits include Sydney Pollack’s The Firm, Quentin Tarantino’s Pulp Fiction, James Mangold’s Cop Land, Steven Soderbergh’s Out of Sight, and Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s 21 Grams.
  • Calderón is an Army veteran and studied acting under the G.I. Bill and then went on to become a founding member of the LAByrinth Theater Company.

Cast: 

  • Dominique Thorne
  • Anthony Ramos
  • Shakira Barrera
  • Manny Montana
  • Alden Ehrenreich
  • Regan Aliyah
  • Rashida “Sheedz” Olayiwola
  • Shea Couleé
  • Zoe Terakes

