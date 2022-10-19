According to Deadline, Paul Calderón will be joining the cast of Marvel Studios Disney+ series Ironheart.
What’s Happening:
- His role has not been announced at this time.
- Calderón is known for starring in multiple seasons of Amazon’s Bosch for his role as Detective Jimmy Robertson.
- Other TV credits include AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead, HBO’s Boardwalk Empire, CBS’ Hostages, NBC’s Law & Order, and Miami Vice.
- He’s known on the big screen as the co-writer of Abel Ferrera’s Bad Lieutenant, starring Harvey Keitel, as well as for playing a cop in the 1992 film.
- Other credits include Sydney Pollack’s The Firm, Quentin Tarantino’s Pulp Fiction, James Mangold’s Cop Land, Steven Soderbergh’s Out of Sight, and Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s 21 Grams.
- Calderón is an Army veteran and studied acting under the G.I. Bill and then went on to become a founding member of the LAByrinth Theater Company.
Cast:
- Dominique Thorne
- Anthony Ramos
- Shakira Barrera
- Manny Montana
- Alden Ehrenreich
- Regan Aliyah
- Rashida “Sheedz” Olayiwola
- Shea Couleé
- Zoe Terakes
