Tickets for the highly anticipated Disney Animation: Immersive Experience will go on sale on October 19th and will visit venues throughout North America.
What’s Happening:
- Walt Disney Animation Studios recently announced that it will collaborate with Lighthouse Immersive Studios, the producers of the blockbuster Immersive Van Gogh, to develop Disney Animation: Immersive Experience, which is going to Lighthouse ArtSpace venues across North America in late 2022/early 2023.
- Tickets to this one-of-a-kind immersive experience start at $39.99 and go on sale at the following local times in each market at disneyimmersive.com on Wednesday, October. 19th.
- Toronto | 10 a.m. ET
- Denver | 10:30 a.m. MT
- Cleveland | 11 a.m. ET
- Detroit | 11:30 a.m. ET
- Boston | 12 p.m. ET
- Nashville | 12:30 p.m. CT
- Columbus | 1 p.m. ET
- Minneapolis | 1 p.m. CT
- San Antonio | 1:30 p.m. CT
About Disney Animation: Immersive Experience:
- Creating iconic animated stories for all ages for nearly a century, Walt Disney Animation Studios will join forces with North America's top creator of experiential projection exhibitions to present the music and artistry within Disney Animation's canon of films—from hits of today like Encanto, Zootopia and Frozen, to all of the classics including The Lion King, Peter Pan and Pinocchio. Audiences will feel like they've entered the incredible worlds of beloved Disney characters and become one with them.
Tour Dates:
- Toronto | Dec. 21, 2022
- Cleveland | Jan. 19, 2023
- Nashville | Feb. 9, 2023
- Detroit | Feb. 9, 2023
- Denver | Feb. 16, 2023
- Boston | Feb. 23, 2023
- San Antonio | Feb. 28, 2023
- Minneapolis | March 23, 2022
- Columbus | April 6, 2023
- Additional cities are currently being scheduled and Tokyo will be the first city outside of North America to receive Disney Animation: Immersive Experience.
What They’re Saying:
- "The collaboration with Lighthouse Immersive is a first for Disney Animation," said Clark Spencer, president, Walt Disney Animation Studios and two-time Academy Award-winner (Encanto, Zootopia). "It's a dream to bring the best of animated storytelling together with the top experts in the immersive art experience. We can't wait for audiences around the world, of all ages, to experience the great moments from our legacy of feature films in this incredible way."
- "Like so many of us, I have a life-long love of Disney films," said Lighthouse Immersive founder Corey Ross. "I've grown up with them since childhood and so has my family. The work lends itself brilliantly to the immersive experience and I am confident this program will give our guests the opportunity to be engulfed in the world of Disney, making them feel like they're standing next to their favorite characters and seeing the world through their eyes."