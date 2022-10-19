Tickets for the highly anticipated Disney Animation: Immersive Experience will go on sale on October 19th and will visit venues throughout North America.

What’s Happening:

Walt Disney Animation Studios recently announced that it will collaborate with Lighthouse Immersive Studios, the producers of the blockbuster Immersive Van Gogh, to develop Disney Animation: Immersive Experience , which is going to Lighthouse ArtSpace venues across North America in late 2022/early 2023.

, which is going to Lighthouse ArtSpace venues across North America in late 2022/early 2023. Tickets to this one-of-a-kind immersive experience start at $39.99 and go on sale at the following local times in each market at disneyimmersive.com

Toronto | 10 a.m. ET

Denver | 10:30 a.m. MT

Cleveland | 11 a.m. ET

Detroit | 11:30 a.m. ET

Boston | 12 p.m. ET

Nashville | 12:30 p.m. CT

Columbus | 1 p.m. ET

Minneapolis | 1 p.m. CT

San Antonio | 1:30 p.m. CT

About Disney Animation: Immersive Experience:

Creating iconic animated stories for all ages for nearly a century, Walt Disney Animation Studios will join forces with North America's top creator of experiential projection exhibitions to present the music and artistry within Disney Animation's canon of films—from hits of today like Encanto, Zootopia and Frozen, to all of the classics including The Lion King, Peter Pan and Pinocchio. Audiences will feel like they've entered the incredible worlds of beloved Disney characters and become one with them.

Tour Dates:

Toronto | Dec. 21, 2022

Cleveland | Jan. 19, 2023

Nashville | Feb. 9, 2023

Detroit | Feb. 9, 2023

Denver | Feb. 16, 2023

Boston | Feb. 23, 2023

San Antonio | Feb. 28, 2023

Minneapolis | March 23, 2022

Columbus | April 6, 2023

Additional cities are currently being scheduled and Tokyo will be the first city outside of North America to receive Disney Animation: Immersive Experience.

What They’re Saying: