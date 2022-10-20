“Dancing with the Stars” Welcomes Guest Judge Michael Bublé October 24th

Dancing with the Stars welcomes Michael Bublé as a guest judge on Monday, October 24th on Disney+.

What's Happening:

Michael Bublé Night – The cast is Feeling Good because Michael Bublé is in the ballroom as a guest judge.

– The cast is because Michael Bublé is in the ballroom as a guest judge. The 10 remaining couples will perform new dances to music by the GRAMMY Award-winning recording artist. Michael Bublé Night will stream live MONDAY, OCT. 24 (8:00pm ET / 5:00pm PT), on Disney+. (TV-PG, L) Watch episode replays on Disney+ within the hour following the livestream.

will stream live MONDAY, OCT. 24 (8:00pm ET / 5:00pm PT), on Disney+. (TV-PG, L) Watch episode replays on Disney+ within the hour following the livestream. The evening will kick off with an electrifying opening number to Sway performed live by Michael Bublé and featuring our female pros choreographed by Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy.

performed live by Michael Bublé and featuring our female pros choreographed by Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy. Judge Derek Hough will also take to the ballroom floor on “Michael Bublé Night” to give a special performance to Higher with his fiancé Hayley Erbert and the pro dancers.

with his fiancé Hayley Erbert and the pro dancers. Fans will be able to vote during the livestream of the show both nights in the U.S. and Canada via disneyplus.com/vote.

U.S. fans can also vote via SMS/text (message and data rates may apply).

This season, live online voting will be available in Canada.

With each subsequent episode, the live viewer votes will be combined with the judges’ scores to determine which couples may be in jeopardy of elimination.

Dancing with the Stars is the hit series hosted by supermodel and businesswoman Tyra Banks and actor and television personality Alfonso Ribeiro in which celebrities are paired with trained ballroom dancers to compete in themed choreographed dance routines that are judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts, including Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough.

The couples (along with their dance styles and songs) are the following:

Actor and singer Wayne Brady and pro Witney Carson will perform a Quickstep to I Get A Kick Out Of You by Michael Bublé

by Michael Bublé TikTok star Charli D’Amelio and pro Mark Ballas will perform a Foxtrot to Fever by Michael Bublé

by Michael Bublé Heidi D’Amelio ( The D’Amelio Show ) and pro Artem Chigvintsev will perform a Samba to It Had Better Be Tonight (Meglio Stasera) by Michael Bublé

) and pro Artem Chigvintsev will perform a Samba to (Meglio Stasera) by Michael Bublé Country star Jessie James Decker and pro Alan Bersten will perform a Salsa to Come Dance With Me by Michael Bublé

by Michael Bublé TV star Trevor Donovan and pro Emma Slater will perform a Foxtrot to Come Fly With Me by Michael Bublé

by Michael Bublé Daniel Durant (Oscar-winning CODA ) and pro Britt Stewart will perform a Foxtrot to Feeling Good by Michael Bublé

) and pro Britt Stewart will perform a Foxtrot to by Michael Bublé Vinny Guadagnino ( Jersey Shore ) and pro Koko Iwasaki will perform a Cha Cha to Save The Last Dance For Me by Michael Bublé

) and pro Koko Iwasaki will perform a Cha Cha to by Michael Bublé Drag queen superstar Shangela and pro Gleb Savchenko will perform a Tango to Hollywood by Michael Bublé

by Michael Bublé Platinum recording artist Jordin Sparks and pro Brandon Armstrong will perform a Foxtrot to You Make Me Feel So Young by Michael Bublé

by Michael Bublé Gabby Windey (The Bachelorette) and pro Val Chmerkovskiy will perform a Rumba to Home by Michael Bublé