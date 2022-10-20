National Geographic Content Announces the Expansion of Its HBCU Media Scholarship Program

National Geographic Content has announced the expansion of the National Geographic Media Scholarship program to include six Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

What’s Happening:

National Geographic Content announces the expansion of its National Geographic Media Scholarship program to include six Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) that will receive $10,000 scholarships for each school.

Currently in its second year, National Geographic will provide a $10,000 scholarship to a qualified student who is interested in an opportunity to explore careers in factual storytelling and filmmaking, and attend one of the following HBCUs: Texas Southern University, Grambling State University, Spelman College, Howard University, Alcorn State University and Virginia State University.

In addition to the financial award, each recipient will have the opportunity to participate in the National Geographic Media Scholars Immersive Experience Program (NGIEP), a unique two-week immersion program at the National Geographic headquarters in Washington, DC, and receive an executive mentor for at least six months.

The immersion program’s goal is for participants to gain valuable experience learning from experts at a strong global brand and an organization with a rich history of scientific discovery, exploration and dynamic storytelling through the immersion program.

They will learn about the various lines of businesses, from traditional media to experiences that bring the National Geographic brand to consumers worldwide.

Students who are interested in creating gripping factual stories are encouraged to apply

What They're Saying: