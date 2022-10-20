National Geographic Content Announces the Expansion of Its HBCU Media Scholarship Program

National Geographic Content has announced the expansion of the National Geographic Media Scholarship program to include six Historically Black Colleges and Universities.
What’s Happening:
- National Geographic Content announces the expansion of its National Geographic Media Scholarship program to include six Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) that will receive $10,000 scholarships for each school.
- Currently in its second year, National Geographic will provide a $10,000 scholarship to a qualified student who is interested in an opportunity to explore careers in factual storytelling and filmmaking, and attend one of the following HBCUs: Texas Southern University, Grambling State University, Spelman College, Howard University, Alcorn State University and Virginia State University.
- In addition to the financial award, each recipient will have the opportunity to participate in the National Geographic Media Scholars Immersive Experience Program (NGIEP), a unique two-week immersion program at the National Geographic headquarters in Washington, DC, and receive an executive mentor for at least six months.
- The immersion program’s goal is for participants to gain valuable experience learning from experts at a strong global brand and an organization with a rich history of scientific discovery, exploration and dynamic storytelling through the immersion program.
- They will learn about the various lines of businesses, from traditional media to experiences that bring the National Geographic brand to consumers worldwide.
- Students who are interested in creating gripping factual stories are encouraged to apply by November 21st, 2022.
What They're Saying:
- “Our commitment to providing scholarships to students who attend HBCUs exemplifies part of our mission to help diverse talent who want to work in the factual entertainment industry, and we are thrilled to be able to offer opportunities to HBCU students who could very well be our future explorers and documentary filmmakers,” said Karen Greenfield, senior vice president, Inclusive Content, Diversity and Inclusion, National Geographic Content.
- Added Greenfield: “At National Geographic we are dedicated to being inclusive and telling inclusive stories that appeal to multicultural and multigenerational audiences. We understand that it requires an industry with diverse storytellers. We hope that the scholarship and mentor experience will help us strengthen our talent pool at National Geographic and within The Walt Disney Company. We want to be a destination for diverse storytellers.”