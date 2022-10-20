National Geographic Society and Paul G. Allen Family Foundation Launch Slingshot Challenge

Recognizing that young people are committed to taking action to protect our planet and inspire a more sustainable future, the National Geographic Society and Paul G. Allen Family Foundation today launched the Slingshot Challenge. This initiative is designed to empower the next generation of problem solvers, advocates, and stewards of the planet.

What’s Happening:

The Slingshot Challenge, which opens today, is intended for youth between the ages of 13-18 years old who are ready to apply their ingenuity to tackle environmental issues.

To enter the challenge, youth are asked to create a one-minute video in English or Spanish outlining an innovative solution to an environmental issue they’re passionate about. The video must address one of the challenge’s five topic areas: clean the air, restore the ocean, protect nature, reduce waste, and address climate change.

As participants develop their solutions, they will be able to connect with and learn from members of the Society’s global network of National Geographic Explorers, including ideation sessions and discussions about the Explorers’ fieldwork.

Participating National Geographic Explorers include Markus Martinez Burman Andrea Villarreal Rodríguez Sophia Kianni Kevin J. Patel

In addition, an educator’s toolkit will help teachers assist students in the strategy and development of their solution and provide resources to engage classrooms on the topics of conservation and other environmental issues.

In this first year, the Slingshot Challenge will award five winning submissions with a $10,000 cash prize and the opportunity to select an educator or nonprofit organization that has inspired them to receive $2,000. The next 10 finalists will also receive a cash prize of $1,000.

For young people with a passion to advocate for a more sustainable planet through solution-driven and impactful storytelling, more information, including challenge mechanics and timing will be available at www.slingshotchallenge.org

What They’re Saying: