Artist J. Scott Campbell Creates Two New Variant Covers to Celebrate 60th Anniversary of the Avengers

Artist J. Scott Campbell has created a couple of variant covers for next year’s “Avengers Assemble Alpha #1,” to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the beloved superhero team, and Marvel shared a first look at them.
- On the eve of their 60th anniversary, the Avengers will embark on one of their greatest epics yet in “Avengers Assemble.”
- Uniting the Avengers, Avengers Forever, and Avengers of 1,000,000 B.C., for a Multiverse-spanning conflict, this monumental saga will serve as the incredible finale of Jason Aaron’s era of Avengers and it all kicks off next month in “Avengers Assemble Alpha #1.”
- To mark the occasion and honor the team’s upcoming milestone, artist J. Scott Campbell has turned out his newest anniversary variant cover.
- Assembling the team’s classic Silver Age lineup, this “Avengers Assemble Alpha #1″ variant cover is the latest in the best-selling artist’s line of variant covers celebrating the anniversaries of Marvel’s greatest heroes.
- Like Campbell’s previous anniversary covers, fans can also pick up the “Avengers Assemble Alpha #1″ anniversary variant cover in retro and virgin editions.
- Check them out now and stay tuned for more of J. Scott Campbell’s anniversary covers to be revealed in the months ahead.
What they’re saying:
- Artist J. Scott Campbell: “It’s a thrill and an honor to create cover art celebrating the anniversary of characters that have become so iconic and ingrained in our culture. I really wanted to make images that would have a visual bridge from the pulpy four-color origins of these monumental heroes to the modern day slick coloring and production we are now all familiar with.”