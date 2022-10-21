ESPN Produces Special Edition Magazine Honoring Serena Williams

ESPN has announced that they produced an 80-page Serena Williams tribute print issue that hit newsstands nationally today, October 21st.

What's Happening:

ESPN today announced it will produce an 80-page Serena Williams tribute print issue in partnership with Dotdash Meredith Premium Publishing.

The special edition magazine will hit newsstands nationally on October 21st.

Similar to previous ESPN special edition issues that have featured greats such as Tom Brady, the late Kobe Bryant, and the late John Madden, the Williams special will primarily draw upon ESPN’s wealth of archival content from the past two decades and explore her inspiring journey throughout her remarkable career and life that led her to become the greatest of all time.

Featured stories come from acclaimed ESPN sports journalists such as Howard Bryant, Soraya Nadia McDonald, William C. Rhoden, Alyssa Roenigk, and more.

Williams’ career is decorated with top tennis accolades earned throughout her career on the court.

She accumulated 23 Grand Slam Titles, a record-setting 186 consecutive weeks as the World Tennis Association No. 1 player (tied with Steffi Graf), four Olympic gold medals, and plenty more that led her to a career unlike any other athlete.

What They're Saying: