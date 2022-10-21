Jumbo Ahsoka Tano, Milestone Yoda and More Star Wars Collectibles Available at Entertainment Earth

When it comes to collectibles, Star Wars fans have plenty of options for fun and imaginative ways to showcase their love of the franchise. If it’s time to add some more character to your existing assortment, a visit to Entertainment Earth will reveal exciting new figures available for pre-order.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

A new day means a new merchandise drop at Entertainment Earth and this week the company has added three Star Wars figures from Diamond Collectibles/Gentle Giant to their line up.

Various eras of the Star Wars franchise are represented here with the arrival of: Jumbo Ahsoka Tano Jumbo Boba Fett Yoda Milestone Figure Grand Inquisitor Figure

The Asoka figure takes us back in time with its stylized look inspired by Kenner figures of yesteryear, but gives us a current streaming version— Mandalorian season 2—of the former Jedi.

As for fellow jumbo figure Boba Fett, this figure is modeled after the show The Book of Boba Fett which debuted at the end of 2021.

While we’re looking to the past, the Yoda collectible honors 40 years of Return of the Jedi (1983-2023); and the Inquisitor figure is part of Obi-Wan’s history but comes to us in the recent Obi-Wan Kenobi

(1983-2023); and the Inquisitor figure is part of Obi-Wan’s history but comes to us in the recent All three collectibles are available now for pre-orders at Entertainment Earth and are expected to ship to fans in May 2023.

Prices range from $74.99 – $179.99. Links to the individual items can be found below.

Free Shipping at Entertainment Earth:

Laughing Place is pleased to share a special Entertainment Earth affiliate link. Shop using our ​​ EE.toys/LPFAN link—or enter code LPFAN at checkout to save 10% on in-stock items and enjoy Free Standard Shipping on purchases of $39+.

“That's one big Togruta! Ahsoka Tano, former padawan to Anakin Skywalker, is now Jumbo-sized, as the next Jumbo figure from Gentle Giant LTD!”

Star Wars Mandalorian Season 2 Ahsoka Tano Jumbo Action Figure – $74.99

12-inches tall

5 points of articulation

Includes her two lightsabers as accessories

Packaged on a retro-style cardback inside a resealable blister card

“The star of The Book of Boba Fett is here in his updated outfit and he's a 12-inch Jumbo figure! For the first time in the line, Gentle Giant Ltd. is capturing the modern-day Boba Fett in the retro style and he's a full foot of awesomeness!”

Star Wars Book Of Boba Fett Jumbo Action Figure – $74.99

Features a vinyl skirt, a blaster and a backpack missile

Packaged in a full-color card in a resealable clamshell blister

“The Jedi-hunting Grand Inquisitor, as seen in Disney+'s Obi-Wan Kenobi, is now the next Premier Collection Statue from Gentle Giant!”

Star Wars Premier Collection Disney+ Obi-Wan TV Series Grand Inquisitor Statue – $179.99

Approximately 11-inches tall

1:7 scale resin statue

Double-bladed lightsaber

Limited to only 2,000 pieces

Packaged with a numbered certificate of authenticity in a full-color box

“The wizened Jedi master who trained Luke Skywalker until his death, Yoda is now the latest 1:6 scale statue in the Milestones line.”

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi Yoda Milestones Statue – $179.99