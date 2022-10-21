Marvel Shares First Look at “X-Treme X-Men #1”

The X-Treme X-Men are back in business and Marvel has a first look at the upcoming debut issue of the new series set to debut next month.

In “X-Treme X-Men (2022) #1″ by Chris Claremont and Salvador Larroca, a powerful psychic attack on Kitty Pryde will bring the team back together.

Even so, the combined might of Bishop, Sage, Gambit, Rogue, Rachel Summers, Storm, and Wolverine may not be enough to stop Ogun and his insidious new plan. After this, the X-Men may never be the same.

A special first look at the issue shows Bishop, Sage, Gambit, Rogue, Lockheed, and Wolverine emerging through a portal, much to the delight of Kitty, Rachel, and Storm.

In one page, Rachel dives into Wolverine's mind, dredging up memories of Ogun, while another page explores Kitty's memories of martial arts training. Finally, after the team suits up, tensions flare between them.